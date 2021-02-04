Ryan Seay has been one of Glynn Academy’s leaders on the football team for three seasons.
Along with his work ethic, that leadership mentality earned him a spot in Savannah State’s class of 2021.
As someone who has played everywhere for the Terrors, Seay was a force at the linebacker position.
Coaches, friends and his family came to support him on Wednesday as he was the lone Glynn Academy signee for the annual February signing day.
The Terrors also had T.J. Lewis and Jaiden Miller sign in the December period.
“He played everywhere — play offense, tight end, at inside linebacker, outside linebacker. He’s an incredible, really good athlete, incredible athlete, smart kid and hard worker. I mean, he’s the type of kid you build a program around,” Glynn Academy coach Rocky Hidalgo said. “He’s just a hard-nosed kid — really athletic, surprisingly athletic, physical kid. I think he just competes, that’s the thing, he competes on every down.”
Savannah State was appealing to Seay for a couple of reasons as he is just as interested in his intended major as he is playing on game day.
“They have the No. 1 marine science program in the state of Georgia, and that’s what I want to go into is marine biology,” Seay said. “It gives me a chance to pursue my career and play football at the same time.”
Seay said he’s always dreamed of playing football, and it means a lot that he gets to continue this journey at the next level.
“I’ve dreamed about this day for a long time — I always had the dream of going pro,” Seay said. “This is the next step, and I’m ready to go for it. I played all four years here, and he (Hidalgo) let me grow. I became the player I am because of him. I really want to thank Coach Veal for that too. It’s just a blessing.”
It was important for Seay to find a school where his major was, and Glynn Academy’s recruiting coordinator Lee Mangieri said he was excited to help him find it.
“He’s a great kid, and he’s going to do really well at the next level,” Mangieri said. “I’m excited I’ll be able to help him get to a point with a school that matches what he wants to do both educationally and where he can be successful on the football field.”
Seay is the latest to become one of the Terrors taking that next step. Hidalgo said that he wants his players to find success, and that’s a big goal for his staff.
“I think right now we’ve got about 40 kids playing football in college out there,” Hidalgo said. “That’s huge for our football program. Obviously, we’ve had a lot of success on the field, but I think the success we’ve had placing those kids in colleges is probably the most important thing we’ve done here and always will be.
“I think it’s got to be more than just about the four years that you’re in high school. I talked to our kids — I want them to be a Terror for 40 years, not four. That means helping to set them up to be successful in life. Whether it’s an education, a trade school, going into the military, something — when they walk through the halls for the last time, they can go off and be productive members of society.”