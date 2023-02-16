Beating a team three times in a season is hard enough, but the Lady Pirates were up to the task.

Brunswick High dominated its third matchup against crosstown rival Glynn Academy, winning the girls Region 2-6A Tournament semifinal 63-23 on Wednesday at Brunswick Square Garden.

