Beating a team three times in a season is hard enough, but the Lady Pirates were up to the task.
Brunswick High dominated its third matchup against crosstown rival Glynn Academy, winning the girls Region 2-6A Tournament semifinal 63-23 on Wednesday at Brunswick Square Garden.
With a spot in the girls region championship game hanging in the balance, the Pirates jumped to an early lead and never looked back.
Using its high-pressing defense and getting fast break opportunities, the Pirates led 20-6 after one quarter of play. They would continue to put on a defensive display throughout the first half, forcing 17 turnovers.
On the offensive end, when the Pirates slowed things down to run their offense, they used the advantage center Shané Jackson provides with her size and skill set down low. Scoring 10 of her 12 points in the first half, Jackson was double-teamed on every touch but found ways to increase the team’s lead to 35-13 at the half.
Struggling to see the ball go into the hoop or even controlling the ball enough to set its offense, Glynn Academy head coach Myosha Leeper spent days drawing a game plan for stopping the bleeding and putting up a fight.
“We’ve been going over the gameplan, watching film, talking about it, and practicing it,” Leeper said. “They said they understood what we were going to do, but when they got out there they went from playing as a team to playing as individuals and that never works…. I just want them to fight and I want them to be tougher than that.”
Coming out of the break hoping to see her team fight until the very end, Leeper saw her team give up 22 points in the third quarter, a quarter that has propelled Brunswick to enormous victories all season long.
“If we are going to lose, I want us to go out fighting,” Leeper said. “After halftime, we just came out and rolled over. I’m upset. I want us to play tougher than how we played tonight and we didn’t do that. I’m upset about that.”
From Brunswick’s side of the court, it was all about building a big enough lead that allowed the likes of Shamya Flanders, Shania Jones, and Jackson to rest. The three of them outscored Glynn Academy 25-23.
Despite clinching a spot in the region championship game against No. 2 seed South Effingham, which defeated No. 3 seed Grovetown 33-28 on the other side of the bracket, Brunswick head coach Maria Mangram couldn’t help showing exesparation towards her team at times in the game. The Pirates turned the ball over more than 15 times and made less than 50 percent from the free throw line.
Not wanting to harp on the negatives in a 40-point win, Mangram knows her team has things to work on.
“Considering it’s a win, as a coach I’m very happy that we did win the game,” Mangram said. “There were some things that I wasn’t too happy with as the captain of the ship, but we live to fight another day. That means we can go back to practice (Thursday) and look at the film and break it down and see what didn’t do well and prepare for our next opponent. I’m OK. We did mess up a bit and do some things that went right but it’s ok. We live to fight to go to the championship.”
Moving on from Glynn Academy, Mangram told her team to be ready to defend the region title.
“I told them to flush what happened, it’s over with, let’s try again on Friday,” Mangram said. “Friday, we can defend our title and be back-to-back defending region champs. Let’s just flush it and work hard and continue to grind and be better.
Brunswick tips off the region championship game against South Effingham tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Brunswick Square Garden.
Glynn Academy will play Grovetown in the region consolation game at 6 p.m.