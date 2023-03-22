Looking to keep its perfect season intact with a few weeks left in the regular season, Glynn Academy went through rivals Brunswick High with a 6-0 victory.
The first 10 minutes of the game saw Brunswick High deliver the first chance of the game as a cross into the box led with appeals of handball in the box on a Glynn Academy player.
Making a mess of the first chance, the backline of Glynn Academy was not only able to clear the ball but stopped any creativity to occur for the rest of the game.
A few crunching tackles and challenges that proved how real the rivalry is with both sides sitting in opposite spots in the region, Glynn Academy showcased its dominance.
“Once the game settled down and we got the goals, we started to really play our style.” said Glynn Academy head coach Bobby Brockman.
Running the flank after receiving a pass from Thomas Mitchell, Jack Roberts delivered a cross into the box for Jonas Coyle. Boxed out by Brunswick’s Zaire Smith the ball deflected off a Pirate defender. Luke O’Connor showed no hesitation with the loose ball in the box. Whipping his right foot around the ball for a volley effort, O’Connor scored the first goal of the night, and his first of the half.
Continuing to apply pressure and capitalizing on mistakes Brunswick brought forth, Glynn Academy scored the second goal of the half on a brilliant play from Mitchell.
Winning the ball in the midfield, Mitchell dribbled past the Pirates defense where he found Chandler Owens in the box to play a one-two with him, Owens set Mitchell up with a low driven pass onto his left foot to finish past the oncoming Jerry Martinez in net.
Down 2-0 and knowing how hard it is to come back on Glynn already, Brunswick found themselves in trouble when Edwin Morales picked up his first yellow on a counter attacking chance where he pulled Allan Lovein down to try and win the ball.
Glynn added its third goal of the half off a set piece where Harrison Lee had two strong balls delivered into the box. On his first attempt, Lee saw his ball headed by Mitchell and saved onto the crossbar by Martinez. Scrambling to get the ball out of the box, Glynn won its second corner in quick succession.
Delivering his second ball into the box, O’Connor leapt over the Brunswick defender for a powerful header to score his second goal of the night.
“I thought Luke was really good in the first half. He came up with the two goals, and the effort he gave was tremendous,” Brockman said. “Our backline limited any real opportunities they had besides the one in the first half and in the second half.”
Never taking its foot off the gas, Glynn had a few more chances before the half but the deciding moment in the game came with three minutes left in the half.
Sitting on one yellow card, Morales picked up his second after a late challenge, forcing the Pirates to play with 10 men for an entire half already down 3-0.
“After the 2-0 goal and Edwin getting the red card right in the first half, they knew that the second half was going to be a battle the entire time,” said Brunswick coach Enrique Power. “Their morale just went from the first 10 minutes of potentially getting a PK to getting scored on in the first mistake, that’s what the beautiful game is about, one mistake and it will cost you.”
Knowing how hard it is to come back on a team like Glynn and down a man, the Pirates found themselves playing a majority of the second half with five starters either picking up an injury or a possible second yellow.
“The whole second half we took Wilmer out, he could have gotten a second yellow, JB was out, Emmanuel was out, Edwin was out, Eric was out. You are talking about five starters from the main team not playing,” Power said. “Eric is out with an ankle injury and possibly done for the season. The depth that we have on the bench is not enough. Against a team like Glynn that is going to make you pay with whoever you have on the field, you can’t give them that many opportunities. If you give them the ball, it’s going to cost you.”
Glynn continued to make Brusnwick pay no matter who was on the field as Harrison Lee and Jonas Coyle combined for all three second half goals.
Their first combination started in the midfield when the Terrors won the ball to start a counter-attack. As Coyle dribbled past one defender, he sent a through ball through the Pirates center-backs for Lee to take a quick strike with his left at the near post.
Minutes later, Lee won the ball around four Pirates players and cut his way through the defense as he dribbled past them before starting a one-two with Coyle. Receiving the ball on a first time pass, Lee put the finishing touch on the play as he dribbled around the charging Martinez for an open shot on goal to make the score 5-0.
Looking to add more goals, the Terrors were stopped as the stoic Martinez didn’t let the scoreline faze him.
“He is the Man of the Match,” Power said. “If Jerry wasn’t in the goal, this game could have probably ended a bit earlier. He’s just that big for us, and he makes a lot happen for us and he makes a lot of big time saves.”
Glynn added the sixth and final goal of the game after Coyle dribbled through multiple Pirates players before getting a shot off 10-yards out and to the far post with Martinez covering the near post.
Staying undefeated and preparing for senior night, Brockman highlighted how great it will be to celebrate the nine seniors on Friday against Ware County.
“We have nine seniors and they all start so they will be starting Friday night as well,” Brockman said with a laugh. “We can take a little bit of a deep breath with it not being a region game and all the anxiety that comes with that, but we are still playing to win and keep things rolling.”
Lady Terrors 5
Lady Pirates 0
As the two teams took the field and waited for the ref whistle to kick off, the Brunswick High Lady Pirates sat back and prepared with one defender sitting just in front of the 6-yard box.
Seeing this, the Lady Terrors wasted no time on the attacking front as Capers Childs opened the scoreline less than two minutes into the game with a left-footed strike.
Staying persistent with their attacks, Brunswick’s Georgia Lawless had a big day on her hands as she saved several shots from all over the field. Lawless caught a break after Eliza Meader missed her penalty kick that would have put the Lady Terrors up 2-0 inside the first five minutes of the game.
Seeing this and adjusting off the rip, Childs took a shot from outside the 18-yard box that slipped through the hands of Lawless. As the ball stayed in play around the goal’s touchline, Glynn’s Whylie Faulk took a touch and squared the ball back to Childs inside the six for the second goal of the half.
Winning corner after corner, after corner and unable to come away with anything, Glynn grabbed its third goal of the half with Meader redeeming herself with a strong finish.
Having chances throughout the game, Glynn Academy coach Thomas Lemmon spoke on how his team adjusted the defensive tactics Brunswick displayed on the night.
“For us, we were trying to draw them out and play the flanks and catch them on counters because it gets frustrating and very difficult to score,” Lemmon said. “At one point they had four or five girls on the goal line. It makes it difficult, we were just trying to spread them and play the flanks and drop it back to our goalkeeper and try to get them out and counter them.”
Staying on the forefront in the second half and looking to grab more goals, Glynn scored two goals in a 20 second span.
The first goal came from outside the box as Meader took one touch on the ball she received and fired her shot into the left corner.
Lemmon said part of the plan for the team was to take shots from outside the box to create some holes in the defense to force the Pirates to come out and play them.
Winning the ball back on the ensuing kickoff, Meader and Childs worked a counter-attack to leave Brunswick defenders a step behind. Meader took a few touches before delivering a through ball in the box for Childs to finish with ease for the fifth and final goal.
Glynn Academy had several chances throughout the remainder of the game but a big reason why they were unable to grab another goal was because of Lawless in goal for the Pirates.
Saving shots from outside the box or punching balls away from corner kicks, Lawless earned high praise from Lemmon.
Able to pick up its eight region win of the season and shooting on target as much as Glynn Academy did, Lemmon highlighted the one thing he is still looking for from his team as they inch closer and closer to state playoffs.
“Chemistry,” Lemmon said. “We have to get our chemistry back. We have to get back to our game plan and our style and ways of spreading the ball and playing the ball wide and everybody sharing it.”