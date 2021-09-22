The only name Brunswick High head coach Sean Pender is chasing now is the one adorning the athletic field house.
Pender isn’t the longest tenured coach in program history, but now in his fifth season with the Pirates, he’s made a strong case as one of Brunswick’s best coaches.
With a 28-20 record at Brunswick High, Pender holds the best winning percentage in program history — his .583 winning percentage narrowly edging out legendary Pirates coach John Willis’ .572 mark. At 4-0, the program is also off to its best start since Willis’ 1999 team — it’s current No. 7 ranking in Class 6A its highest in more than two decades.
But Pender’s success hasn’t been overnight. He took over the program in 2017, squeezing 7-3 record and a playoff appearance out of a senior group before undergoing a full rebuild the following season. It was then that the head coach began to shape the program in his image.
The Pirates developed the underclassmen on the field, in weight room, and through leadership classes, to prepare them to step into the limelight, and the fruits of those labors are being harvested this season.
In the midst of his ninth season on Pender’s staff, offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Garrett Grady has witnessed every step of the journey at Brunswick. After winning the national championship as a graduate assistant at Valdosta State, Grady was lined up to take over as the offensive line graduate assistant at Western Kentucky when Bobby Petrino was brought in with his own staff in tow.
But when one door closes, another opens. Grady received a call from the principal at Pierce County, where he was invited to interview. He was introduced to Pender, who also played at Valdosta State, and offered a position as running backs coach.
Two years later, Grady was promoted to offensive coordinator, and he went on to follow Pender over to Brunswick. In his time with Pender, one of the biggest takeaways for Grady has been the trust he has in his staff.
“He definitely does not micromanage his coaches,” Grady said. “He lets you either run with an idea, or you’re going to learn from your mistake. I think that’s a great learning experience. He’s given me a lot of responsibility. I’ve had to earn his trust, and learn the things he wants to do, then grow upon that. I appreciate that, and that’s something I’ll always be indebted to him for — giving me responsibility and learning how to do things, how to not do things.”
With input from his staff, Pender’s offense has continued to evolve. The pass-heavy days at Pierce County led by Georgia signal caller Stetson Bennett are a far cry from the multi-faceted rushing attack Brunswick has deployed this season.
Pirates defensive coordinator Thomas Tedder can attest to Pender’s offensive ingenuity as well as anyone. The two did battle in various capacities from 2012 up until 2019, when Pender brought Tedder onto Brunswick’s staff.
“It’s been a rough road as far as coaching against him,” Tedder said. “There was one game in particular we had when I was the defensive coordinator in Jenkins, and the score was 65-64. Just back and forth, nobody could get a stop, and he ended up winning.
“In 2018, when I came down (to New Hampstead), I knew for a fact we were about to win that game. It just didn’t work out. It’s kind of cool we’re together working as a staff now. We’re having a lot of fun, especially this year.”
Now in his third season working with Pender, Tedder has developed even more of an appreciation for his former adversary.
Tedder identified his head coach’s delicate balance of demanding standards and ability to cultivate a family atmosphere as one of the factors in his success. The Pirates’ staff knows what it needs to do on the field, while enjoying each other’s company away from it.
“He’s very demanding,” Tedder said. “We all are, but it’s got to start from the top. I’ll admit, him bringing me down here, I feel like I’ve gotten better as a coach because that’s just what he expects from us.
“It’s just been a blessing, that’s all I can really say. I’ve really enjoyed myself being down here, and I hope we can continue to move on.”
Heading into the Region 2-6A opening City Championship on Friday, Pender’s resume stacks up as well as anyone in Brunswick history.
With a region title this season, Pender’s Pirates would have a share of two, matching Victor Floyd for second-most among Brunswick coaches. Pender also has two-first round victories in four full seasons compared to three in seven seasons for Floyd and four in 22 seasons under Willis.
Willis is the only Brunswick coach to ever win a game in the second round of the playoffs, and 1999 is the only times the Pirates have advanced past the quarterfinals in program history.
But Brunswick has never a won state championship — falling in the program’s lone title game appearance. If Pender is to earn his spot as the best coach in program history, the bar is clear.
“At Pierce, he won region titles and took them to the playoffs, and here at Brunswick, we’ve made the playoffs every year but one, and had a share of the region title last year,” Grady said. “Chasing that state championship, I think that’s his No. 1 goal. Every coach wants to accomplish being on top, No. 1, and also impacting these kids in a positive way — and he’s done that.
“Coming here, he knew it was going to be a challenge, but he’s stayed with it, built this program, and continued the success of all the other coaches before. Having Coach Willis in this program, and his tenure here, and the kids he’s impacted, and the games he’s won, that’s definitely a good model to have. I think he wants to continue that success and that Pirate pride.”