SPORTS-FBN-BRONCOS-PAYTON-GET

Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 9, 2022 in Atlanta.

 Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Broncos are close to finalizing a deal with the New Orleans that will put former Saints head coach Sean Payton in line to be their next head coach, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Post on Tuesday afternoon.

The Broncos are sending New Orleans this year’s first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick for Payton and New Orleans’ 2024 third-rounder, the sources confirmed.

