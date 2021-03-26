It came down to a half of a point to declare the 15th Oglethorpe Cup winner on Thursday afternoon as Sea Palms edged King and Prince Golf 48.5 to 48, earning bragging rights for a year.
Sea Palms captain Kirby Crawford and his team had to come back from being down 10 shots to win the event, marking the most competitive Oglethorpe Cup yet.
“It’s refreshing to know that Sea Palms is getting more competitive. This is our 15th year, and this is just the second time we’ve won it,” Crawford said. “King and Prince has had a really strong showing, and I don’t expect them to be any different any other year.
“This year, with the new involvement and the membership that we’ve got at Sea Palms, we’ve been able to pick up a little bit higher quality of player — we were able to upgrade our handicaps to the point where we are a little bit more competitive. Today’s results — nobody figures they are going to come back from 10 points down, so this really is incredible.”
Crawford has been the captain at Sea Palms for six years and said the camaraderie that this event brings is why it’s so popular among the three clubs. One of King and Prince’s captains, Ralph Wade, said that this event is all about having fun.
“It’s good to have all three clubs now getting to where you can put the team together,” Wade said. “Our club is getting older every year, Kirby’s clubs getting younger every year, and Sea Island has got a lot of young new members this year. You can see the difference in the play and the scoring. It’s just fun to have everybody out there.”
“I’ve never heard a cross word in these competitions,” Crawford said. “Everybody respects their opponents and gets along fine. They grab a beer, grab their sandwich, sit next to each other, and talk about how it went. That’s really what all sports competitive should be.”
The Oglethorpe Cup is all about pride and earning bragging rights for that year — like PGA Tour players get to do with the Ryder Cup and President’s Cup, just on a smaller scale.
“The fact that they get bragging rights now for a year, not only do they get to tell people about it, they get to take the trophy home and set it in their pro shop and display it,” Wade said.
“If you at look at the guys that we look up to, the guys that are professional golfers, that’s all they do — Ryder Cup every year, Presidents cup every year, you only have it for one or two years, but you set it in your pro shop and everybody who walks in gets to see it,” Crawford said. “So that’s the pride. It’s not what anyone individual or two individuals did. It’s that team mentality.”
After the second day, Sea Palms and King and Prince had a half a point between each other, and Sea Island held a commanding lead. However, Thursday’s round was up for grabs as it could have gone to any of the three teams. By winning that closely, it very well could have come down to one putt or a shot.
“I think that’s the stuff that makes you nervous before you tee off,” Crawford said. “You’re not so nervous about it once you’re playing 18 holes because you’re just playing that and focusing on that. Cumulatively, when it’s all said and done, that’s where guys will go back and kick themselves for if I had only made that one putt. That’s the competitor in us, and for guys 50,55, 60, and we’ve got guys in their 80s playing in this — it’s as competitive as it gets. That’s really what keeps it clean.”
Wade has been participating in the event for 15 years and said multiple times while waiting for the results that this is the closest it’s ever been. While some people wouldn’t want that, especially King and Prince golfers, because they’ve won most of the Cups, he was so pleased about it.
“I think it’s great. When it first started, it seemed we were winning it for the first five or six years. If you did that very much longer, you’re going to get people to say, Well, I’m not going to go, that’s not going to work,” Wade said. “The last few years have gotten to where now Sea Island has won at least a couple of times, and now Kirby’s won a couple of times.
“We didn’t get to play last year with COVID, so that put a lot more interest in this year being able to get out. It means a lot that each of the clubs can win — that just keeps the camaraderie going because that is what it’s all about, I think.”