Club holds its first Division I event
Sea Palms Golf Club’s commitment to hosting junior and collegiate events continues to pay off. Sixteen Division I men’s golf teams will compete in the first ever Sea Palms Invitational today on St. Simons Island.
A field made up of Appalachian State, Bellarmine, Chattanooga, Connecticut, Drexel, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia State, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Longwood, Marshall, Morehead State, Stetson, Western Carolina, Western Kentucky, and Wright State will tee off Thursday morning to kickoff the inaugural three-day event.
“We are really excited to have these incredible young players with us,” said said Sea Palms CEO Will Carter. “They represent some great institutions, and we look forward to showing them the new Sea Palms.”
The tournament actually came together fairly quickly from a connection between a partner in the Sea Palms ownership group and Western Carolina golf coach Tim Eckberg.
Wes Bishop’s son Jackson played for Eckberg on the Western Carolina golf team from 2014-18, and when the coach began searching for locations to host an event over the school’s spring break, he turned to Sea Palms.
Brandon Youmans, Sea Palms’ director of golf, believes the recently reconstructed course has been a boon for the club’s ability to attract tournaments. It’s recently held events for both the Coastal Georgia men’s and women’s golf teams.
“Rebuilding the golf course back in ’19 certainly has been a beneficial thing,” Youmans said. “It has gotten us a lot more looks from events like this.”
The Sea Palms Invitational only stands to grow larger as well.
There’s already a date drafted for the tournament to return to Sea Palms next year as the club hopes to turn the event into a staple on teams’ calendars for years to come. There is also a good chance next year’s field is even stronger with some Power 5 schools throwing their hat into the mix.
“These 16 quality teams have been in golf events all over the country, and Sea Palms, Brandon Youmans, and his team have done an incredible job with the event organization and making all the teams feel welcome here on Saint Simons Island,” Eckberg said. “We are looking forward to bringing this tournament back.”
The community is welcome to come out and watch the talented young golfers compete on the par 71, 6,608-yard course.
“We encourage people to certainly come out, walk, and watch these guys play,” Youmans said. “They’re obviously extremely talented. Our facilities are open for spectators, and our restaurant is certainly open for those of you that want to try it out at the same time — so you can get a little 2-for-1 package in that regard.”
Live results from the Sea Palm Invitational are available at http://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=participants&tid=21909.