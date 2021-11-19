Englishman Matt Wallace trusted a local Sea Island employee to caddy for the second consecutive year at the RSM Classic.
Jeffrey Cammon, one of three club-fitters at the Golf Performance Center, filled in for Wallace’s caddie Dave McNeilly last year after McNeilly tested positive for COVID-19 the Monday before the tournament started.
Wallace asked his friend Justin Parsons, an instructor at Sea Island and well-known swing coach for many PGA Players, if he knew of anyone that knew the two courses and could work the bag.
Parsons recommended Cammon and the two hit it off instantly.
“Justin Parsons who I’m good friends with put me in touch with Jeff,” Wallace said. “He said he’s very chill, very relaxed and that was an understatement. He helped me out and stepped in.”
Last year, Wallace shot an opening round 64 to sit tied top of the leaderboard before finishing T37th in his debut at the RSM Classic.
Returning to the Golden Isles for the second time, Wallace gave Cammon a call to see if he’d like to be on the bag again.
“Well he said he’s low on cash so he needed a week (of work),” Wallace jokingly said about Cammon returning to the bag. “But, I said to him (Thursday) that if we keep shooting 65/66s around the Seaside course, I might have to put him in full term. It’s great, this place is lovely, and having Jeff onboard I didn’t expect him to be so good last year. With Dave, my old caddie having Covid, Jeff stepped in.
“I asked him this year if I didn’t make DP World (Dubai) would he come and do this week and he said sure thing. It’s been good.”
Dealing with breezy conditions last year and on Friday, Wallace said Cammon’s knowledge of the two courses helped him a lot.
“That’s what I try and rely on him for,” Wallace said of Cammon. “It was tough out there with the wind. But like I said the calmness, his chilled manner, it’s all good things. What we want as players, Jeffs got that, and he’s a decent player in his own right by the sounds of it. Everything is great and hopefully, we can go up the leaderboard in the weekend.”
Cammon in his own right is a top-notch player who regularly competes in the Georgia Section PGA events. If you ever walk into Cammon’s office, he has wooden countdown blocks with the title of best ball-striker in Glynn County. He tells the truth about his illustrious title on the driving range and in tournaments, that is until Josh Teeter shows up every so often to mess with Cammon.
After shooting an even-par (72) on the Plantation course and sitting T39th, Wallace knew he missed some opportunities on the back nine to climb up the leaderboard.
“That’s golf,” Wallace said of his play. “You got to move on from that and we go again this weekend. I’m hitting the ball well enough that I can get a number going for the weekend.”