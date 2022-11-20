Coming into the final day of the RSM Classic, Sea Island’s Brian Harman was within striking distance of the leaders.

Starting the day three shots back (-12), Harman put together a 2 under front nine to get himself right into contention.

More from this section

Merry Mixer benefits Boys and Girls Clubs

Merry Mixer benefits Boys and Girls Clubs

It takes money to run a successful nonprofit organization, and the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia is no exception. Merry Mixer, an upcoming fundraiser for the organization, raises money for the 12 clubs (10 in Glynn and two in McIntosh). The organization serves 6,000 children and t…