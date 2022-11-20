Coming into the final day of the RSM Classic, Sea Island’s Brian Harman was within striking distance of the leaders.
Starting the day three shots back (-12), Harman put together a 2 under front nine to get himself right into contention.
However, he made eight straight pars from holes 6 through 14. Harman showed frustration in himself with some shots, that didn’t allow him to take chances to climb up the leaderboard.
“I got really cold on that front nine, I was not feeling great,” Harman said. “My body wasn't moving very good. Really proud of the way that I hung in there. Really wish I could have made the putt on 11, that was a big one. I got in there close, and I felt I could have gotten a little more momentum. I had a good look on 13, hit a perfect shot on 14 that I thought was up there, and was 25 feet short. When it gets cold like that, it's hard to get the ball all the way to the hole. But I was proud of the way I hung in there, it's a good week. I wanted to win this one real bad.”
Just hoping to stay warm in between shots, Harman got hot at the right time.
On the par 5 hole 15, Harman took his tee shot 306 yards down the middle of the fairway and his approach shot landed one yard from the hole for an easy eagle tap-in.
Doing so with such a large following that came to see a potential local player earn a win at the RSM Classic, Harman (-16) found himself one shot back of Adam Svennson (-17) and entered the final three holes of the tournament.
Hanging in there to try and put a photo finish together, Harman birdied No. 16 with another strong approach shot that landed one yard away from the pin. Getting one more tap-in, it would be Harman’s last chance to pull a comeback.
Settling for a par on No. 17 with a birdie putt that missed the cup by a few inches, Harman knew on No. 18 that he would have to be aggressive.
Taking his tee shot 289 yards down the fairway, Harman was animated on his final approach shot. After having strong approach shots just a few holes beforehand, he thought he had done it once more.
“I thought I pulled it off,” Harman said. “I got a 7-iron, downhill slope, 177, wind helping and I thought I had done it perfectly. It just hit right into that hill and I got no release. I thought off the downhill I could get it.”
Needing a 31-foot putt to make birdie and leave the pressure on Svennson in the final group, Harman was unable to knock down the putt that would have left the grandstands rocking for the local.
“I had a nice day,” Harman said after finishing T2. “There was a couple I left out there, but sometimes you just get beat.”
Acknowledging the week he had, where he shot 17-under and had four straight days of under-par rounds, Harman said he was happy with his performance.
“Well, I'm always happy to get in contention,” Harman said. “My record's around here have been OK. Not fantastic, it's been all right. I don't know how much anybody knows, but this was the first RSM that I had where Jack Lumpkin (wasn’t around). So for me it was a little tough out there on the back nine but felt like he was with me a couple of times, it was pretty cool.”
Having a strong relationship with Lumpkin, his former swing coach for 20-plus years, Harman said he will always think about Lumpkin after his sudden passing in February.
“Yeah, I think about him all the time, man,” Harman said. “It's hard not to around here.”
With the 2022 PGA Tour season officially in the books, Harman put together a strong finish and hopefully made an impression on US Ryder Cup Captain and fellow Sea Island golfer Zach Johnson for a spot on the team.
“Well, I want to make the Ryder Cup team, that’s the most important thing on my schedule for me,” Harman said in the press conference before the RSM Classic. "I feel like I’ve been kind of the first man off of two or three of these teams now, so I’m going to play as much as I possibly can and try to accumulate as many Ryder Cup points as I possibly can.”