No matter the age one is when one grabs a club, the game of golf is known to be treasured for a lifetime.
For Sea Island Golf Club, since its inception of the Jones Cup Senior tournament in 2012, they’ve hosted the best amateur golfers who just so happen to be 55 years and older.
“These players have won local, state, regional, and national titles, it is a who’s who of senior amateur golf,” said Johann Emanuel, the Co-Head Golf Professional at Sea Island.
For the third straight month, the prestigious Jones Cup tournament will host the best amateur golfers as the Jones Cup Senior follows suit (Feb. 28-March 2) after the Jones Cup Junior (December) and Jones Cup (January).
Defending champion Matt Sughrue will be returning to defend his title as he faces one of the strongest fields to date in the 12-year history of the event.
“Not only is our defending champion, Matt Sughrue, back but we have Rusty Strawn who just won the US Senior Amateur, 2023 US Senior Am Runner-Up and 4x Jones Cup Senior Champion Doug Hanzel (who also won the US Senior Amateur in 2013), 2019 US Senior Amateur and 2020 Jones Cup Senior Champion Bob Royak is also in the field,” Emanuel said. “Sea Island Golf Club was pleased to learn that the 2022 Jones Cup Senior, according to WAGR, was the 2nd strongest field in senior amateur golf. Jones Cup senior was only two points behind the US Senior Amateur for the strongest field of the year. This is truly a testament on how good a field Jones Cup Senior commands and the caliber of player that plays.”
The Jones Cup Senior will look different this year as a big change occurred when the decision came to eliminate the super senior division.
“Just as the goal is of Jones Cup and Jones Cup Junior, we are trying to identify the BEST players, and to do that we needed to expand the senior field,” Emanuel said. “Jones Cup Senior will play around 6,400 yards on the par 70 Seaside course.”
Playing 54 holes on no cut golf with the winner hoisting the Jones Cup Senior trophy and etching his name into history, the field of 84 golfers won’t have to face the brutal winter winds off the Atlantic Ocean and the low temperatures that have proceeded past tournaments.
“Director of Agronomy, Dylan Stafford, and his team have been hard at work preparing Seaside for Jones Cup Senior and we couldn’t be prouder of the golf course these players will play on,” Emanuel said. “Mother nature has blessed us with a mild winter and ideal rye grass growing conditions. The tif eagle greens and tees are in beautiful shape and the overseeded fairways and roughs are the perfect emerald green. It has been a bit unseasonably warm the past few weeks and the ryegrass is really thickening; it may be best to avoid the rough this week if a player plans on hoisting the Jones Cup Senior trophy come Thursday afternoon.”