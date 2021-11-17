St. Simons Island has quickly become home to more professional golfers per capita than any other city in the country. A vacation destination with more than a half dozen 18-hole courses within a zone of 17.7 square miles, it’s not hard to see the draw of the community.
Beginning with two-time U.S. Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III, who moved to the island with his family in 1969, PGA Tour pros have flocked to the Golden Isles. The group, which features seasoned vets such as Keith Mitchell, Zach Johnson, and Harris English, has even earned itself a nickname — the Sea Island Mafia, even if some of the members are still undecided on the moniker.
“I don’t ever use that,” English said Wednesday at a press conference following his pro-am round ahead of the RSM Classic. “We’ve had some fun with that, and it’s actually nice to be a part of that team. Davis Love started it when Lucas Glover was down here, Matt Kuchar, Zach Johnson, so there’s definitely a new breed of the mafia and there’s definitely a lot of younger guys that are coming on Tour and coming on the Korn Ferry Tour that you’ll see a lot more Sea Island guys in the mix.”
More than a dozen PGA Tour players currently call the island home nowadays, with the members of the mafia cultivating a bond that extends throughout the tournament season.
The Sea Island golfers hang out, grab dinner, and generally enjoy each other’s company while out on Tour.
“It definitely helps that I went to college with a lot of these guys down here,” English said. “Brian Harman, Hudson Swafford, played against Patton Kizzire growing up, Keith Mitchell went to the same high school and went to Georgia as well. Just a lot of good guys out here.
“We all have similar interests outside of golf whether it’s hunting, fishing, watching college football, watching sports, so it’s easy to hang out with them. I live in the same neighborhood with a couple of them so we go to each other’s house a good bit. Just a very relaxed atmosphere down here and yes, we do all hang out a lot.”
English, who is coming off a career year with two wins and eight top 10 finishes in his 10th season on the Tour, singled out Kizzire when asked who he hangs out with the most.
The two Sea Island residents live just four houses apart, getting together to watch the Atlanta Braves’ World Series run over the past few months, though English said college football is the pair favorite sport to watch. English, a University of Georgia graduate, has surely enjoyed the current college season more than Auburn’s Kizzire.
Residing on the same island as a handful of other PGA golfers isn’t all sunshine and rainbows though.
In most communities, the local professional athlete is hard to miss. English is occasionally mistaken for Swafford, but that’s not a new phenomenon for the former college teammates.
“We were roommates in college and teachers would get us mixed up,” English said. “And even here, there’s more people that don’t really know us too well, bit it will be a quick, “Hey, Hudson, hey, Harris,” then they kind of realize after they do a double take that we’re not the one they called us. It’s fun. We’ve obviously gotten it since we were 15 or 16 years old, so it’s bound to keep happening.”
One surefire way for English, Swafford, or any of the other 10 St. Simons pros in the field for the 12th annual RSM Classic to stand out in a golf community would be to become the first local to win the tournament.
Kevin Kisner won in 2015 while temporarily living in Sea Island while renovations were made on his home in South Carolina, but no full-time resident has lifted the trophy just yet. Any home-field advantage gained by playing at Sea Island Golf Course is balanced by the additional distractions.
“Yeah, I mean, there’s definitely kind of pros and cons,” English said. “It’s not a normal week, it’s not us going on the road, staying in a hotel, staying in a house. Got some family in town. You’ve just got to embrace it. It’s a lot of fun having this tournament. I’ve learned to embrace it. You can’t really treat it as much like a normal week, you’ve got to have fun. It’s great it’s at the end of the year, everybody’s real relaxed out here and it’s just been fun and that’s kind of how I’ve treated it.
“It’s great having some family in to watch. Especially being pretty close to where I grew up, a lot of people I haven’t seen in a while are going to come watch me play and it’s definitely a blessing to have those people come out and watch.”
Juggling family, friends and competition will be a challenge for each of the 12 current locals in the RSM field this year. Jonathan Byrd, English, Harman, Johnson, Kizzire, Love, Mitchell, J.T. Poston, Greyson Sigg, Swafford, Davis Thompson and Michael Thompson are each vying to be the first to keep the title on the island.
“Everybody around St. Simons, Brunswick, Glynn County love this event,” English said. “They almost treat this like a major. I think it’s time a St. Simons resident finally wins the tournament and you would definitely get a lot more recognition if you did win the RSM being from St. Simons. Somebody’s going to put a victory on the board, and I hope it’s me.”