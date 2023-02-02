Sea Island hosts PGA National Club Championships
The Golden Isles will play host to amateur club champions from all 50 states and 41 PGA sections this weekend.
The women’s 2022 PGA National Club Championship is set to tee off today at Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside, Plantation and Retreat courses.
The PGA National Club Championship showcases club champions with a PGA professional. The Championship highlights the best amateur players and the PGA professionals who helped elevate their games. Winners of any 2022 club championship nationwide received an invitation to the 2022 PGA National Club Championship from their PGA Professional.
There are senior (50-59 years old), champion (60-plus) and open divisions (any age) for both the women and men, the latter of which will compete at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina on Feb. 15-17.
TaylorMade, the supporting partner of the National Club Championship, will be onsite to provide participants with a first-class experience including complimentary fittings. Championship partner Dunning Golf will supply participants with premier apparel items.
Altogether, the third annual National Club Championship will feature 520 club champions ranging from ages 12-81.
“The PGA of America is ecstatic to be hosting the 2022 National Club Championship at Sea Island Golf Club and Kiawah Island Golf Resort,” PGA President John Lindert said in a statement. “This championship provides a first-class experience for club champions to compete against talented individuals from across the country. I was thrilled to experience the excitement first hand as the starter at last year’s women’s championship.
“We are looking forward to another fantastic club championship in Georgia and South Carolina.”
The area will be represented when the women’s competition gets underway.
Brunswick Country Club champion Carleigh Carter is scheduled to tee off from Seaside hole 10 at 8:52 a.m., and Jekyll Island Country Club champion Melanie Lamb will begin her 54-holes from hole 1 at Retreat.
