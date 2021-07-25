The Sea Island Golf Club holds Jones Cup events ranging from the top men’s amateurs, up and coming junior level golfers, and seniors who love to compete.
However, something has been missing at the course.
Led by director of golf Brannen Veal and co-Head Professional Johann Emanuel, the two knew a women's event was just what was needed. Thus, the creation of the inaugural Sea Island Women’s Amateur, which will tee off July 27-29 on the Seaside Course.
“It was always a plan,” Veal said. “The plan was more, when and how. If we are going to do an event it's not going to be a regional/state event. We wanted to do it at the top end of the spectrum and do it at a national and international level.”
The two had prior talks about setting the tournament into fruition for July 2020. As COVID-19 hit, Veal and Emanuel utilized the downtime to hit the reset button and plan everything out for the women’s amateur tournament.
Veal said Emanuel has taken this idea by the horns and has run with it over the last year.
How was Emanuel able to spread the news of the tournament to the mainstream for potential players to participate?
“I reached out to all the Power 5 coaches,” Emanuel said. “Went to every school's website and created an excel document. Did a blast email in early February/March and did a save the date,”
“(Also) Reached out as well to the AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) Junior Golf Scoreboard, Amateur Golf, the GSGA (Georgia State Golf Association) and sent it out on our behalf.”
Alabama Golf Associations (AGA) Andy Priest and SEC Deputy Commissioner Charlie Hussey were recipients of the email too. The blast email was sent out in the beginning of the spring season and sent again after NCAA’s were over.
It worked for Emanuel, as he has 70 players committed to playing in the inaugural event.
The women competing range in age from 15-38 years old. The intent of the event is to replicate an LPGA Tour event. The format is three rounds of stroke play with no cut.
“What we really wanted to do is give everyone a chance at a high level to be able to compete,” Veal said. “It becomes tougher and tougher for mid amateurs to be able to compete against the ones that are competing and practicing every single day.”
The mid amateurs Veal mentioned are ladies who are 25 and older and are the intended age range.
Veal said ladies of all ages are interested in the game of golf and want to be able to compete in tournaments just like their male counterparts.
“What I like with what Johann has done is he went from the very beginning to those relationships,” Veal said. “It was to create those relationships with the AJGA which is going to provide us the best junior players in the country. To go to the coaches and the GSGA and the AJGA and put it out there.”
The name Sea Island is well known in the golf realm, with Veal and Emanuel wanting to capture the best possible experience for the women competing.
“People know what it is, they know in the golf realm what Sea Island is,” Veal said. “We have to make sure that we are putting forth the best foot, the best effort, and the best product when they get here. I love what Johann took and sort of the script that we have used and expanded it really into relationships. You build those relationships and that's how you get the network out to these other places. And to the kids and ladies that are going to play.”
With the inaugural event occurring, Veal and Emanuel wanted to grab the best field possible and be open to feedback from the players.
“We will pay attention and gain information from the folks that come and play,” Veal said. “That's critical for us as well. Is the time right? Is there a better timing period? What are they looking for when they come here?”
One thing for sure, the Sea Island experience will be top notch for the women competing.
“The hospitality is going to be outstanding,” Veal said. “They are going to have a wonderful time while they are here, the competition is going to be great.”
Practice rounds for the women's amateur begin today. Live scoring for the tournament is available at https://seaislandwomensamateur2021.golfgenius.com. Spectators are welcome to attend.