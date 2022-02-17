A combined six-point quarter perfectly signifies the rock fight between teams in the consolation game of the girls’ Region 2-6A Tournament on Wednesday at Brunswick Square Garden.
Playing for the third seed in the region ahead of next week’s Class 6A state playoffs, Glynn Academy (13-13) and Statesboro (21-5) engaged in a defensive slugfest that saw the Terrors run out of steam late in a 45-38 defeat.
“I’ll say one thing, I’m super proud of us, just the fight,” said GA girls head coach Sharnesha Smith. “If anybody has been watching us all year, they’ll see how we started off very rough — it was a rough season for myself and coaching staff, the girls — but they progressed throughout the year.
“To finish strong like we did, although we didn’t get the win, and we finished fourth, that’s OK with me. I’m OK with that. We went out with a hard fight tonight.”
Defense has been the Terrors’ calling card all season, and its final game before the state playoffs may have been their pièce de résistance
Glynn entered the second quarter trailing Statesboro 15-10, and the score remained unchanged for nearly five minutes as both teams locked in defensively.
The Blue Devils scored the first points of the period on a midrange jumper to extend their lead to seven, but the Terrors would claw out four points over the final 2:30 of the quarter to draw to within 17-14 at halftime.
Paris Smith knocked down a pair of free throws just over a minute into the third to cut the deficit to one, but Glynn Academy could never fully get over the hump.
Statesboro splashed a pair of 3s and hit five free throws over the final three minutes of the third to open up an eight-point lead going into the final period. The Blue Devils continued to extend their lead, going up 37-25 with four minutes to play.
Size played a large part in Glynn’s offensive struggles to that point. With Statesboro flying around in its 2-3 zone, the Terrors were rarely able to get off a clean look inside the arc.
Glynn also failed to capitalize on the jump shots it was able to generate, leaving the bulk of the scoring production coming in transition.
But in spite of the size difference, the Terrors scrapped to hold the Blue Devils to one of the poorest scoring performances of the season.
“They didn’t quit,” Smith said. “I thought the rotations were great on defense. Of course, the size we have inside has been a problem all year, facing bigger teams, but they don’t back down, so I’m OK with that.”
However, just when Glynn Academy looked out of it, the Terrors showed the strength of their character.
Alindria Dudley hit a shot proceeding a pair of 3s from Akirria Mountain on back-to-back possessions. Suddenly, the Terrors were back to within four points with two minutes remaining on the clock.
Glynn continued to push, closing to within 40-38 with 34 seconds left when Mountain split two free throws during a trip to the charity stripe. The Terrors intentionally fouled the Blue Devils with 28 seconds remaining, and caught a break when they missed both shots.
But as the Terrors brought the ball up over the mid-court line, an untimely dribbling miscue led to a turnover before getting the chance to take the game- tying or -winning shot.
“It was one of those nights,” Smith said. “We got the open looks, we got all the shots we wanted. It was just in the first half, we couldn’t get those shots to hit. I thought we kept shooting though. They weren’t bad shots at all. We were going inside-outside action, we’re getting it, just missed them.
“In that second half, Akirria Mountain got hot, hit two back-to-back 3s. Alindria Dudley got to the line and was very aggressive for us. It’s one of those things that just happens. You’ve got to be able to not dig a hole for yourself to fight back from, and then get the job done. I’m proud of them though.”
Glynn Academy finishes as the fourth seed in Region 2-6A, and thus will take to the road in the opening round of the state playoffs next week to take on Region 4-6A’s champion.