Three pillars of the Golden Isles community headlined the 2023 Golden Eagle Dinner on Monday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.
Sheriff Neal Jump and Pastor Mark Baker were the evening’s Golden Eagle honorees, and two-time University of Georgia national champion Warren McClendon Jr. served as the guest speaker at the annual dinner, which serves as a fundraiser for the Boy Scouts of America’s Costal Georgia Council.
Over the past year, the Coastal Georgia Council has grown by 31% with 3,440 youths served through 105 scouting programs, 66 scouts have earned Eagle rank, Eagle Scouts have earned 2,595 merit badges, and more than 8,729 service hours have been invested in Eagle Scout projects.
Following an opening ceremony that saw scouts from Troop 204 march into the ballroom presenting colors, various members took turns leading the Scout Oath and Scout Law in front of the lively crowd.
After an invocation by state senator Derek Mallow, McClendon and his father Warren McClendon Sr. took the stage for a brief Q&A session where the former Brunswick High standout spoke about his football career.
It was the second year in a row a national champion has made an appearance at the event. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett served as the guest speaker last year.
“We’ve figured something out,” said Boy Scouts of America Coastal Georgia Council tri-chair, and evening emcee, Jim Bishop Sr. “Golly, we’ve got an all-star from our community that had played at the University of Georgia, and what an amazing career he has had. And he has such humility, very articulate. Both son and father are just wonderful examples.”
Although McClendon wasn’t a boy scout himself, he’s lived tenets of the Scout Oath in keeping himself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight as he’s pursued his dreams on the gridiron. Of course, he couldn’t take all the credit for his success in life though.
“It definitely took a village to raise me,” McClendon said. “They all made sacrifices to get me to the place I am today, even my little sister, the sacrifices she gave up on Saturdays, not being able to go to her dance competitions and stuff — mom and dad not being able to do everything they wanted to do because they’re taking me on all my visits and pitching in where they could help out.”
A four-star recruit at Brunswick who went on to become a three-year starter at Georgia — two of which ended in national championships — and now awaits selection in the 2023 NFL Draft next week, McClendon dispensed some words of wisdom to the parents in attendance.
“My biggest advice would probably be that if they come to you and say they want to do something, just be with them 100 percent and support them in whatever they want to do,” McClendon said. “That’s what my family did. I told them freshman year of high school that I wanted to do football, and since then, they did everything they could to make sure I was in the best spot to achieve my goals.”
Serving others is a core principle of the Boy Scouts, which made both the Golden Eagle honorees easy picks by the committee.
Jump has served as Sheriff of Glynn County since 2013 following more than 30 years as a member of the Georgia State Patrol, and he also acts as the chairman of the legislative committee and secretary treasurer of the GA Sheriff’s association.
Baker founded Greater Works Ministries in 1996 with a focus on families, especially the younger generation. After starting with just a handful of youths, 100s of are now involved with programs at the church.
Both men have dedicated their lives to aiding their community.
“It is such an honor to be from this city,” Baker said. “This is my home, and I love Brunswick so much. Tonight, to see so many people that would take the time to come out to honor Sheriff Neal Jump and myself, we’re going to do everything we can to continue to cause our community to go forward.”
The Golden Eagles were presented by last year’s recipient Bill Jones III, who has in the past served as chairman of the Sea Island Co. Board of Directors and is currently serving as chairman of the Georgia Historical Society Board of Curators and a director of the Georgia Natural Resources Foundation.
A longtime Golden Isles resident who has served on the University System of Georgia Board of Regents, the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation, and the Georgia Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Bishop was thrilled with the the 2023 selections.
“This really is a night to remember,” Bishop said. “There are no two more deserving people in our community than Mark Baker and Neal Jump. They are true servant leaders.
“They’re different makers in our community — we have a number of them by the way. But we couldn’t think of anyone more deserving to be honored than those two guys. A lot of humility with both of them, but they are always available when something needs to be done to benefit this community and make it better. We are a blessed, blessed community, there is no question about it, to have both of them.”