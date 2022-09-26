Scott Turner is prepared to join in the legacy at Jekyll Island Golf Club.
Turner has been named the director of golf at the club, following in a line of predecessors that includes Georgia Golf Hall of Famer Johnny Paulk.
“Jekyll Island has a great golf history, and I am excited and honored to be a part of that legacy,” Turner said in a statement.
Most recently a head golf professional in South Carolina, Turner brings over 22 years of success in golf operations and management to his new role at the Jekyll Island Golf Club.
“We are so excited to add Scott to our leadership team and have him reinvigorate and breathe new life into our club and courses and continue to foster relationships with guests and members alike,” said Noel Jensen, deputy executive director of the Jekyll Island Authority. “The search for this position was a nationwide search, many candidates saw the promise, and potential of Jekyll Island.”
Turner began his career in golf in the Palmetto State, and continued to hone his skills throughout the southeast, including 10 years in the Golden Isles. In 2009 Turner was named Georgia PGA East Chapter Golf Professional of the Year.
Now a PGA Professional (Class A member in good standing) with more than two decades of experience in golf management and operations, Turner joins the Jekyll Island Golf Club with proven operational excellence, leadership skills, and a true love for the game of golf.
“Making guests and members feel special as they enjoy their entire golf experience is critical,” Turner said. “I believe in the value of personal touch because, without it, you’re unable to create an environment that people want to continue to frequent.”
In tandem with the experienced staff at Jekyll Island Golf Club, Turner will work to showcase and grow the facilities while promoting the game of golf itself.
As for his favorite style of teaching golf, Turner combines an old-school philosophy of using the ball flight laws with technology to help improve the player’s golf swing.
“Using video technology like TrackMan and V1 golf app, I can analyze the player’s swing and the flight of the ball at the same time,” Turner said. “More data equals better accuracy for the golfer.”
Turner’s hiring comes at an important time for the club. Last Tuesday, the JIA Board of Directors approved the island’s Golf Improvement Plan, which was prepared after a National Golf Foundation assessment of the island’s golf course conditions and operations.
The study recommended the possibility of a reduction to 54 or 45 holes of golf, as well as renovations, from partial renovations on Pine Lakes to the recommended concept of a completely new 18-hole course revitalizing the nine holes of Great Dunes coupled with nine holes of Oleander.
The plan also features a once-in-a-generation conservation opportunity. The Golf Improvement Plan features five phases which have recently begun and will conclude around 2028.
Turner is prepared to oversee those plans.
“Over my career, I’ve had some great leaders that have shaped me into the golf professional I am today,” Turner said. “I intend to lead by example in my new role and look forward to promoting more golf at the Jekyll Island Golf Club.”