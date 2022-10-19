The Frederica Academy girls have run all of one race as team this season. It just so happened to earn a share of the GIAA Region 2-3A title.
Maggie Dorminy led a team featuring three athletes who had never run cross country to a tie with Wesminster School of Augusta for first place in the region meet Tuesday at College of Coastal Georgia.
Mary Ford Fitzjurls, Brianna Kolhoff and Ry Hoffmagle didn’t even have training when they took to the course to give Frederica the five runners required to compose a full team.
“This is the first time we’ve had five out — we basically recruited three (athletes), and they just came out for school spirit,” said first-year cross country coach Jim Brown.
Fitzjurls plays football for the Knights as the team’s placekicker, and in spring she’ll play her primary sport soccer, but in her first cross country meet she placed fourth overall with a time of 23:51. Kolhoff (13th; 26:54) and Hoffmagle (18th; 34:08) are both volleyball players, who gave their all to give Frederica just enough to hold onto a share of first.
Brown credited the atmosphere at Frederica for cultivating a group of selfless athletes.
“The girls who came out are all freshmen, they’re all friends of Maggie’s, and they play other sports, but they just did it to make sure that we had a squad,” Brown said. “I think that speaks to the culture of the school, the culture of competitiveness, and the culture of that ninth-grade camaraderie. We’re going to try to recruit those guys to do volleyball and cross country next year.”
Kaitlyn Sunderhaus took third overall for Frederica with a time of 23:21, and back up to speed, Dorminy ran a personal record of 21:54 to win the individual Region 2-3A championship.
Just last week, Dorminy ran the same course in Run The Plank as the lone Frederica runner on the girls’ side, finishing sixth overall with a time of 22:22, and she shaved nearly half a minute off that time in just five days.
“For Maggie, it’s the culmination of finally getting the miles in,” Brown said. “She wasn’t able to run all summer, she couldn’t train all summer. She didn’t train with us until, I want to say, August 5. So she does not have any miles, but she’s still down to 21, so we’re super happy.”
Frederica also saw Daniel McHugh improve upon his time from last Thursday, dropping 10 seconds to post a personal best of 19:06 in the Region 2-3A Meet, which earned him seventh overall in the boys race.
Brown believes the key to running the best times at the end of the season has been the workouts the team has completed.
“I think logging the mileage, and then responding to the faster workouts that we’re doing right now,” Brown said. “Our pattern is to hit shorter, faster workouts here at the end, and then we’ll taper going into state.
“But mainly it’s the week-to-week total milage, and we’re finally seeing it pay off. It took a while for it to gel, for the boys in particular, but we’re logging the miles each time out.”
As a team, the Frederica boys finished second to Westminster, which had each of the top six finishers in the race.
Max Byrd placed ninth with a time of 19:55, Noah Falken was 10th at 20:01, and Elijah Howerton finished 11th in 20:10. Jacob Leonard rounded out Frederica’s top 5 at 18th overall with a time of 22:17.
Trey Walbridge (26th; 26:00) and Jack Alston (31st; 28:57) also competed for Frederica.
“I wanted the boys to run more as a group early on because they’re kind of bunched up in terms of their overall times,” Brown said. “So it was really helpful for me to get them to run as a group, and work together as a group for most the race.”
With the region meet in the books, next up for Frederica Academy is the GIAA State Meet in Macon on Oct. 28.