The state’s reopening won’t include high school athletics according to a statement released by the GHSA on Tuesday.
On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Georgia would begin to reopen non-essential business on Friday, beginning with barbers, salons, bowling alleys and fitness centers, but a day later GHSA executive director Robin Hines clarified school gyms were not included in the order.
“I am aware of the opening of hair and nail salons, gyms and soon restaurants by the governor,” Hines said in the statement. “This did not include schools and school gyms are not to be opened until schools are opened and the GHSA has given the ‘all clear’ for activities to resume. I have received numerous calls, emails and texts regarding the governor’s comments and school gyms are not the kind of gyms he is referring to. He is referring to Edge, Gold’s, Planet fitness etc.
“The guidance for GHSA sports and activities and training for these activities is that they are all suspended until further notice. Schools are closed, activities are suspended. You will be contacted the moment this changes.”
Following a statement released by Kemp on March 12, the GHSA suspended spring sports activities indefinitely.
Georgia public schools were ordered to close March 17 — a decision that was extended throughout the 2019-20 school year April 1. The GHSA also mandated activities and practices were suspended until further notice.
Nearly a month later, there’s still no timetable for a return to athletic activity.