As a football-loving female, Sarah Fuller made me and many other people very happy on Saturday.
While she only got to get on the field for the second half kick-off, Fuller had the courage to do what so many other women have dreamed about — play football for a Power 5 Division 1 team.
Shoot, she didn’t just kick for a Power 5 team, but an SEC one at that.
For those that don’t know, Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game on Saturday. She is a senior goalkeeper on the Vanderbilt soccer team and got the call when the other kickers had to quarantine.
I used to dream about suiting up for the Georgia Bulldogs growing up, but I never got the opportunity to do so because I was a girl.
Granted, I didn’t want to kick the ball — instead, I wanted to lay-out other football players like so many of the guys I watched growing up did. In all honesty, I wanted to be another Leonard Pope growing up and become the first female tight end to make it — oh how six-year-old Savannah’s mind worked.
When Vanderbilt announced last week they were bringing Fuller onto the team to kick for them — I was beyond excited. Vandy may be an SEC rival, but I was so pumped to see a woman living the dream for every one of us sport-loving ladies.
Not everyone took this news as well as I did. Many men on the internet hated the fact that a woman was going to play football in the SEC.
It’s 2020 people, women and men are equal.
However, I’m just proud that so many people embraced her experience positively. Thankfully there was more good than negative things said, and that means progress is being made.
Fuller’s courage showed girls of all ages that it’s possible. Who knows, it could have sparked a movement.
I hope it does.
After the game, Fuller’s post-game interview on air was inspirational.
“Honestly, it’s just so exciting,” Fuller said on TV “The fact that I can represent all the girls out there that have wanted to do this or thought about playing football or any sport really, and it encourages them to be able to step out and do something big like this, it’s awesome.”
She wore a “play like a girl” sticker on her helmet during Saturday’s game and made her fellow females so proud.
In various interviews, Fuller said she just wants to be a good influence for the young girls out there because she too struggled with sports.
She flat out said you can do anything you set your mind to, and after the courage, she had to do it on Saturday, which will spread through to the younger girls.
Fuller just knocked down another wall for ladies who want to play football. I know a Georgia football fan, Claire Stanford, who has become Twitter famous and plays football — putting it lightly, she’s a beast and outdoes most of those boys.
I can only imagine what seeing Fuller on the field did for her confidence, and I hope it pushes her to keep playing the game she loves. Claire is seeing history change before her eyes.
I’m just glad her mother, T.J. Stanford, lets Claire be Claire. I’ve followed that little girl for a few years now, and her excitement for the game reminds me of myself when I was younger, and I finally found a place to give that young lady some credit.
Fuller’s future with the football team is unknown, but she said in multiple post-game interviews that she would love to continue to work and get better.
That tenacity is what I love about women who play sports and excel in them. We’re a different breed, and I only put myself in that category because of sports journalism.
Women belong in sports, and Fuller’s kick is just the start of a movement — I’m thrilled to be a part of it and cannot wait to watch it unfold.
While 2020 has been pretty terrible, there are good things that came out of it, and Fuller’s one of the top moments.