It’s officially Georgia-Florida week or, as I like to call it, the week of the greatest rivalry in all of college football.
I want to talk about a topic I’ve discussed before but now seems to be an even more controversial topic among Georgia fans.
Should Stetson Bennett continue to start, or should Georgia go a different route?
I may come off as a “homer” or biased about him, but in my opinion, Georgia should keep Bennett as their quarterback.
There are reasons that other guys in that quarterback room like J.T. Daniels, D’Wan Mathis and Carson Beck aren’t getting the nod. I have to think Daniels is cleared but not quite ready for all that impact on his knee yet.
Mathis is the No. 2 guy on the depth chart, and we’ve only seen him a handful of times. Then there is Beck, who is a true freshman from Jacksonville. Neither makes an ideal choice, in my opinion, and I think it’s the playbook that’s holding them back from earning that starter spot.
Bennett knows this playbook backward and forward. He also has won the respect of the entire team and has connected with most of the wide outs.
Fans continue only to see his mistakes. Yes, he has thrown five interceptions in the last two games. However, not all of them were solely on him.
Two of those five were off batted balls at the line of scrimmage and picked off by defensive linemen — honestly, how often does that happen?
I’d say another two were just flat out bad, but there was also an interception that came off the wide outs hands, and that receiver should have held onto it.
The stats may say five interceptions, but really it’s been some unfortunate events more so than flat out mistakes. Yes, having a ball low enough for a guy to bat it is a mistake, but a lot of times, those defensive linemen have massive wingspans so they can reach it — a few times this season, but it happens to other SEC schools, too, like LSU this week.
There are a few things I’d like to see him fix, though.
Bennett continues to stare down wide outs, and a lot of time, he lacks pocket presence. He’s also missing wide-open receivers, but I think that’s because he’s trying to rush it.
However, those things can be changed and fixed. Bennett has to gain some confidence in himself again.
We saw Bennett roll out of the pocket throughout the first three games, then Tennessee figured it out a bit and started covering it better. That doesn’t mean you go away from it entirely. Also, what happened to throwing to the middle of the field? Todd Monken has gone away from that even though Bennett looks very comfortable throwing the ball on the run.
Batted passes would likely go down if he fixes those things, and we’d see him grow some confidence. Monken has been kind of hot and cold throughout the last two games, so I’d like to see Monken get back to what they were doing against Auburn.
Regardless, Bennett has to get it together and avoid the turnovers as much as possible. It’s a confidence killer, but I’m one of the few people that see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Georgia isn’t known as a pass-heavy team, and while I know Monken was brought in to open up the passing game, the Bulldogs identity is being a run-first offense. Everyone knows this, and it isn’t a new thing.
Those who found the Kentucky game boring don’t realize that the run game worked so much Georgia didn’t necessarily have to throw it — Bennett still completed 69 percent of his passes.
Zamir White led the way averaging 5.2 yards a touch. He earned a career-high 136 yards on 26 carries, and that led Georgia to success. The Bulldogs didn’t have to do anything extra, nor did Georgia want to give Florida anything more than they needed to.
If your offense is averaging 5.0 yards a play, why force anything else? Also, when a team loses multiple starters on defense — keep them off the field as long as possible.
Though I must say without Jordan Davis and Julian Rochester, Georgia’s defense still did a bang-up job against Kentucky. They recorded four sacks and forced a fumble. That group stepped up without some of its leaders, and that’s crucial — it’s that depth Smart always mentions.
Georgia won an ugly matchup in Lexington, but I’m not worried about the remainder of the season. It’s a win, and in 2020, I’ll take a W over an L any day.
Though I will say, to play both sides, with the wide outs Georgia has, there should be a balance, and it can be successful with Bennett if he fixes some of his mistakes.
However, I need the wide outs to help him out as well. Also, what happened to the tight ends? Those big bodies are big targets for Bennett, and they’re just as talented as the wide outs.
Part of me thinks Smart and Monken are playing with the offense, trying to figure out what people can do.
No team got an offseason this year, and Georgia is rebuilding most of its offense. Granted, we’re five games in now, but at the same time, sometimes those things take a while to work through.
Bennett’s football IQ is through the roof, and he is one of the hardest workers on this team. He knows what to do at the right time. I think that’s a big reason he earned this starting job and why he’s keeping it.
No, he isn’t the tallest, most talented, highly rated quarterback in the room — it’s his work ethic, tenacity and confidence that earned him this spot.
Look at how the team acts around him, they love the Mailman, and if you take him out, in my opinion, it wouldn’t be a good look. Continuity is a big thing when it comes to success on the football field, and if you mess with that mojo, it could cause a domino effect.
I fully expect him to start in Jacksonville this week, and no, I don’t think Smart is stubborn. Bennett is who they trust to run the offense. We don’t need to see a new starter in Jacksonville — ask coach Mark Richt how that went.
Georgia fans are being too harsh on Bennett and the staff because all they see is the negative.
It disappoints me to see fans calling for Smart’s head and claiming he’s on the hot seat — thankfully, they’re not the ones making the decisions.
Georgia will run the ball first and need a guy who can make the pass when it matters.
They need a game manager. I’ve seen Alabama win national titles with mediocre quarterbacks. While yes, there are prolific quarterbacks taking teams to the title game and winning — Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow — at the same time, I’m still one of those people who think it can happen if you have an elite defense, which Georgia does.
Bennett may not stay the starter forever, but he’s the starter now because he’s who Georgia trusts, and I think he can still get the Bulldogs to Atlanta.