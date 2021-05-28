Sasser’s breakout campaign culminates in Boys Soccer MVP
Immediately thrust into position to steward a program with a history of excellence to its usual standard of success, Jonathan Sasser answered the call.
The junior led Region 2-6A champion Glynn Academy in both goals and assists en route to a second-round appearance in the state playoffs. In addition to his region Player of the Year award, Sasser earns recognition as The News’ Boys Soccer MVP.
“Without him, we don’t win the region, we don’t have the kind of season we had,” said Terrors boys coach Bobby Brockman. “Not even close.”
Sasser scored 17 goals and dished 14 assists, leading the region in points while helping his team to a 14-3-1 overall record, including 10-2 in region play.
Now, region titles are nothing new for Glynn Academy since Brockman took over the program, nor are deep forays into the state playoffs. But following the abrupt cancellation of the 2020 season and subsequent graduation of 11 seniors, there was some doubt as to if the Terrors could reach the same heights.
Even while winning some early-season contests, Glynn wasn’t quite playing the caliber of soccer the program was accustomed to.
But Sasser and the team were well aware of the expectations, and they followed the example set by the players before them in striving to be better.
“I knew this season was going to be a little different, losing a bunch of players,” Sasser said. “I had the privilege of playing under a ton of great players, my brother included, and just learning under them. I think this year, everyone kind of knew what we were coming into. We knew that we weren’t going to be as strong, and I think that actually helped us.
“We had to work together a little bit more, and all the upperclassmen had to take more of a leadership role because we had a lot of underclassmen coming in, and that’s a hard dynamic with such a young team.”
While Sasser has been playing soccer most his life between travel ball in Jacksonville and learning under Brockman, his time on a varsity field was limited before his breakout season.
Due to the depth of the Terrors’ teams, Sasser didn’t see the field much as a freshman, and his sophomore season was just getting started when coronavirus cropped up.
Still, Sasser continued honing his skills in preparation of his return to the pitch. After playing a more defensive role on the team, he sharpened his scoring skills over the offseason, as well as his ability to read the field and make the final pass leading to a goal.
“I definitely knew with amount of seniors that we were losing, I was going to have to take a bigger role on the team,” Sasser said. “I kind of had an outline of stuff that I needed to work on, and I got to work.”
As vital as the physical ability to score and pass is knowing which is the best decision on a particular play. That’s where Sasser shines.
“He’s a very intelligent player,” Brockman said. “He makes the right decisions with the ball. When it’s time for him to look for his shot, he looks for his shot. When it’s time to set somebody up, he sets somebody up.”
In addition to his on-field contributions, Sasser quickly established himself as one of the leaders on the team.
The captain-in-waiting carried himself as one this past season, carrying the pressure of the biggest moments on his shoulders as the go-to player for penalty kicks.
Sassers have now won back-to-back Region 2-6A Player of the Year awards for Glynn Academy with Jonathan’s brother Gray taking home the award as a senior in 2019.
But with the stage set for even greater campaign next season, Jonathan Sasser could become the first Terror to win the award twice since Niko Bulatao. Not that he’s concerned with individual achievements.
“I try to be as unselfish as I can when I play,” Sasser said. “I always want to put the team above individual.”