White beard? Check.
Red hat? Check.
Jolly smile? Double check.
But don’t be confused, Saint Nicholas isn’t ripping the waves of St. Simons beaches early Christmas Eve — that’s Geoffrey Gable and a band of merry surfers that inhabit the Golden Isles.
Though typically thought of as laidback and worry free, not even surfers are immune from the stresses of the holiday season. Thus, the “Santa Hat Pro” was born years ago as a release valve to the pressure.
“We pretty much just grabbed a couple of Santa hats, and we kind of made the rules afterwards,” Gable said. “It was kind of just a bunch of us goofing off. My buddy Mark Andress, he owns St. Simons Music, he came out there with his wetsuit on and an ‘Elf,’ from the movie ‘Elf,’ sequin sweater on. It was great.”
An executive chef at Halyards, Gable is also the owner/lead shaper of Sml Surf Co., in downtown Brunswick, as well as one of the veteran surfers in the area.
Having grown up in the surf scene in New Jersey before spending time in Florida surfing the swell in Jacksonville, Orlando, Melbourne and Cocoa Beach, Gable is part of a tightly knit community that has steadily grown in the Golden Isles.
While not as renowned as the beaches in southern California or north Florida, the Georgia coast has the potential to become a prime surf destination in its own right.
“We have waves right here — we have everything right here,” Gable said. “We have beautiful beaches, we have some great spots to surf, and people are finally starting to see.”
Just a few years ago, that wasn’t necessarily the case. Outside a select group that included Gable, Andress, and Broomelli Boys Pizzeria owner Cheston Broomell, there wasn’t much interest in water sports in the area despite a plethora of beaches.
But there has been a clear recent uptick in surfing, paddleboarding and other outdoor activities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last March.
“It propelled me to be able to do it as a full-time gig,” said Gable, who had previously run the store and shaped boards in his spare time. “At that point, I couldn’t even keep up. I sold some of my boards. People were like, ‘I need this,’ and I’m like, ‘Well, I guess I’m getting rid of this one.’
“It was amazing. I moved back here, I think, seven years ago, and there were like two kids who surfed… When COVID hit, all of a sudden a lot of kids were out of school and they can’t do anything be but outside. It propelled the surf culture here exponentially. It went from 8-10 of us out to 40-80 people out there.”
Gable is an excellent resource for prospective surfers. If he can’t answer a question or assuage a concern, he will point you to someone who can. One such name in Gable’s rolodex of kahunas is professional Stand Up Paddleboarder Jason Latham, who offers instruction in a variety of water sports.
While the Santa Hat Pro has just been a fun way to blow off some steam near Christmas, the group of soul surfers have also used their powers for good — holding a polar plunge into the icy waters of St. Simons on New Years Day that raised donations of food, blankets and clothing for The Well downtown.
Next on the list for Gable is hosting surf competitions and paddleboard races in the area, referencing an annual race in New Bern, N.C., that brings in 1,000s of competitors and spectators.
“That’s restaurant business, that’s hotel business, that’s people coming in for a weekend to do a race,” Gable said. “That boosts everybody up. They’re on the Island spending money.”
Who knows what the future holds for surfing, paddleboard, and the various water sports in the Golden Isles.
But find the surfing Santa in the swell between Gould’s Inlet and Myrtle Beach, and he will share his cheery optimism.
“I would really love to have the Golden Isles as a surf destination,” Gable said. “It hasn’t been pushed. It’s a little secret almost, like waves in Georgia.”