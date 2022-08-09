Georgia plans $68.5M overhaul of football stadium

Georgia fans cheer during a victory celebration for the champions at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Jan. 15.

 Ben Gray

ATLANTA — The home of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs is getting some upgrades.

The University System of Georgia Board of Regents voted Tuesday to make a series of improvements to the south side of Sanford Stadium.

