Eli Scott is closer to living his dreams than ever before, and he’s got Coastal Georgia to thank.
After two standout seasons with the Mariners, Scott is set to transfer to the University of Georgia to complete the rest of his collegiate golf career.
“I knew that (UGA head golf coach Chris Haack) had developed a good program, and they have a lot of good players on tour,” Scott said. “Me being an hour away from there, I grew up as a Dawg fan. That’s kind of always been my dream school, and (Coastal head golf coach Mike Cook) helped me get there.”
Scott has been a force on the links for Coastal Georgia since he arrived as a freshman out of Hartwell two years ago.
His first year on campus, Scott recorded the third-lowest season scoring average in program history — 71.21 over 29 rounds — as he helped lead the Mariners to a second-place finish at the NAIA Men’s Golf Championship.
“He did his job from Day 1,” Cook said. “He played in every tournament that we competed in those first two years when he came in, and he didn’t miss a beat. He started out strong his first fall and almost won a couple of tournaments right off the bat…
“He played a huge part in our team’s success. I think we won a total of 12 competitions the last two years, and he’s a huge part of that. Without him we wouldn’t have been as successful as we have been obviously. He’s going to be missed.”
As a freshman, Scott won the prestigious Battle at Primm event in Nevada, earning him NAIA National Player of the Week honors. He was also named an NAIA First Team All-American, a GCAA First Team All-American, and The Sun Conference First Team All-Conference member while firing off the second-best par four scoring average in a single season at 3.9966.
Over the summer, Scott went on to win the Golden Isles Invitational and the Atlanta Open before kicking off a sophomore campaign that saw him lead Coastal Georgia with a 71.56 stroke average (fourth-lowest by a Mariner in a single season) and set the single-season mark for par-five scoring average at 4.4395.
Scott won the 2020 Coastal Georgia Invitational and earned TSC Player of the Week honors during the abbreviated season, closing the year ranked sixth in the country according to Golfstat NAIA Player Rankings. He was also named to the NAIA GCAA South Region and Ping First Team All-American teams.
Despite forging his name all throughout the Coastal Georgia record book in just two seasons, Scott was not highly recruited coming out of Hart County. But Cook knew a future star when he saw one.
“He had some small offers to some smaller schools, and I was told I should take a look at him,” Cook said. “The first time I watched him play, I knew right away he was going to be an all-American and be one of the top players in the country, just from watching him swing, watching him hit the ball.
“I knew right away, so I offered him a scholarship right away the first time I met him.”
Scott was just as enthralled with the idea of playing for Cook at Coastal Georgia, making for a quick courtship process.
“I’d heard a lot of good things about Coastal and Coach Cook,” Scott said. “He offered me going into summer of my senior year of high school,” Scott said. “I knew it was a no-brainer I needed to go to Coastal, especially with him having connections with a lot of high-up people, the practice facility at St. Simons, it was just a no-brainer I needed to go to Coastal.”
Cook’s knowledge of the game and his connections surrounding it were appealing to Scott, who always knew he wanted to play golf at Georgia. But Scott also knew he, and his game, needed to mature, and Coastal Georgia was the perfect place to do that.
Scott planned to hone his game and transfer to UGA as a junior if things went all at Coastal — a plan that Cook has been aware of from the start.
It also made it a little easier to watch his star player leave knowing he was transferring to Cook’s alma matter.
“I’m all for him going to that next level, especially the University of Georgia, where I played college golf myself,” Cook said with a chuckle. “I probably wouldn’t want him to go to Florida or somewhere like that.”
Scott said the biggest change in his golf game has simply come from his maturation off the course. It’s allowed both he and his golf game to flourish.
If Scott’s improved game travels with him to Athens, and he can break into Georgia’s starting five, Scott is confident in earning another shot at a national title — this time at the Division I level.
Ultimately, Georgia is just the next step for Scott though. He’s got aspirations of playing on the PGA Tour one day.
“His goal is to play professional golf, and I think he looks at it, if he can play at that Division I level, that will get him more prepared for the next level,” Cook said. “His main goal is to play to professional golf. He’s not just doing it to see if he can do it, he wants to be on the PGA Tour.
“I think they’re as good as anybody’s. It’s a long way to go obviously, and you had ups and downs when you get to that level. You have to be patient. A lot of it is mental. It’s not just hit the ball a long way, a lot of it’s between the ears. He’s got the demeanor, the composure, and he’s got the confidence, so I think he’s got a good shot.”
If he can learn as much at Georgia as he did at Coastal Georgia, Scott believes he’s got a real opportunity to make it to the big stage as well.
“That’s one of the main reasons that I’m actually going up to Georgia is getting better competition,” Scott said. “The tournament fields are a lot deeper than they would be at NAIA. There’s so many good players I can learn from, even the guys at Georgia, there’s a couple guys like Davis Thompson, Spencer Ralston, if I can get up under their wing, and they can kind of teach me like Cook did at Coastal, then I’ll have a good shot at living that dream.”