Coastal tennis opens season with wins over Webber
The Mariner men’s and women’s tennis teams each notched season-opening wins in the competitive Sun Conference on Wednesday at the Marta B. Torrey Tennis Complex.
Coastal Georgia hosted Webber International, the men handing their conference rivals 6-1, and the women winning 5-2.
The NAIA released its preseason coaches’ top 25 polls Monday, and each featured multiple TSC teams — the Coastal men ranking No. 19 with four-time defending conference champion Keiser coming in at No. 7; the women received votes in a poll that features No. 2 Keiser, No. 5 SCAD, and No. 22 Southeastern.
The Webber International men and women both landed in the bottom two of the league by the TSC preseason coaches’ poll, and the prediction appeared prescient in the opener as Coastal Georgia made quick work of its opposition.
Aside from its national ranking, a rule change in NAIA tennis should make Mariner matches even more exciting for spectators.
The scoring model will now mirror that of NCAA Division I and II: Three doubles followed by six singles with the format of three 6-game set doubles matches with a 7-point tiebreak at 6-all. Doubles are followed by six best-of-three set singles matches. There are seven possible team points. The team that wins two of the three doubles matches receives one point. Each singles match is worth one point. Four or more points are required to win the team match.
“I love it,” said Coastal Georgia head coach Zack Rogers. “For some of the players, I think it feels a little bit tough just because of the different format, but for me personally, from a player health standpoint, from a student-athlete well-being standpoint, in the summertime as we get into the spring, the matches end quicker. It’s less time on the court.
“I think once they adjust to it, it’s going to be the best for them. Also, it allows us to play doubleheaders, you see that a lot in D1 tennis.”
But the change Rogers is looking forward to the most is removal of advantage scoring in matches.
“There maybe a little bit more excitement with no ad-scoring,” Rogers said. “Because you get to that 40-all, that deuce point, and the person with the next point wins. I just think for the spectators that come out, it’s a little bit more exciting.”
Playing their first regular-season match under the new scoring format, the Coastal Georgia men defeated a short-handed Webber team that was forced to default players in No. 3 doubles and singles Nos. 5 and 6.
The duo of Arthuer Figuiere and Talic Jamela fell 5-7 at No. 1 doubles, while Adrian Farina and Khanyakweze Ramokgopa won 6-1 at No. 2. Figuiere bounced back to win the longest match of the afternoon at No. 1 singles 6-3, 6-7 (10-8).
Eric Gravelle fell 4-6, 3-6 at No. 2 singles, Farina swept 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3, and Ramokgopa earned a 6-3, 6-1 victory at No. 3.
In the women’s matches, Eva Rubio and Marianela Landi teamed up to win 6-3 at No. 1 doubles, Daniella Campo and Caitlyn Napier won 6-2 at No. 2, and Paola Beneyto Moller and Paige DeLaPerriere completed the doubles sweep 6-1 at No. 3.
Rubio was edged in the tiebreaker at No. 1 6-1, 5-7 (6-10), as was Campo at No. 3 6-7, 6-0 (8-10). But the rest of the Mariner women took care of business in their respective singles matches with Landi winning 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2, Napier coming out on top of her tiebreaker 6-3, 4-6 (11-9) at No. 4, and Madeline Garner sweeping 6-0, 6-0 at No. 5.
Next up for Coastal Georgia tennis is a trip to Warner University on Saturday for a 1 p.m. match.