There were no students in the crowd. The faculty had all but called it a year.
But days after graduation, a trio of Brunswick High baseball players signed on to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.
There was no need for fanfare. Caden Purvis, Isaiah Brauda and Riley Morgan are used to putting in work outside of the limelight.
A lanky, long-haired lefty, Purvis is the perfect example of hard work paying off. The pitcher/first baseman entered his senior season with the goal of earning a scholarship to play college baseball, and he did just that in signing with the University of South Carolina Aiken.
“His growth as a player, his work ethic and his desire to go to the next level this last year has been second to none,” said Brunswick head coach Greg Roberts. “He bought in the weight room, he bought in with a throwing program, he got himself in really good shape.”
Purvis exploded down the stretch of his final prep campaign, earning him All Region 2-6A first team honors at first base and offers to continue his career on the next level.
“At the end of the year, he was one of the best players in our region, and he was really well thought of by the coaches in the region,” Roberts said. “It’s a testament to hard work and continuing to fight and push going after something you really want. Going into the year it was ‘I want to play college baseball,’ and by the end of the year going to one of the best DII programs in the southeast.”
Brauda also hit a new level as a player this past season by putting in work all over the ballpark.
Almost exclusively a catcher a year ago, Brauda flashed his athleticism and versatility in shifting to the both outfield and the middle infield to plug the holes sprung by various injuries.
“Isaiah has got a tremendous upside,” Roberts said. “He’s a really good athlete, and he did some really good things for us this year. Coming back from catching almost every inning for us last year as a junior to this year where we had an injury here, an injury there, and having to move him from behind the plate to right field for a lot of the season, then Brett Hickson gets hurt, he gets hit in the mouth with a ball right in the very beginning of region play and he’s out for some time, and we slide Isaiah into second base.
“So he did a lot of things for us and was very positive about doing so.”
A headstrong all-region honorable mention utility player, Brauda’s leadership qualities and ability to play multiple positions should serve him well at Gordon State College.
Finding a good catcher is difficult enough — let alone one that can fill in anywhere else on the field while providing a live bat in the lineup.
“As he gets going, he can cause you a lot of havoc on the base paths, he can barrel balls up and leave the yard, so he’s a dynamic player,” Roberts said.
Like his former teammates, Morgan likely has his best baseball in front of him.
Despite a setback that cost him a valuable season of exposure on the mound, Morgan signed with East Georgia State, where he may prove to be a steal of a two-way player as he returns back to full strength.
“Because of where he is offensively as a player, and what he does defensively, I think he’s one of the best outfielders in the region as well,” Roberts said. “But his leadership and his demeanor in our dugout on our team was as big a role as anything else throughout the year. We hated not to have him on the mound, and that would have probably swung a lot more attention for him because he can really pitch.”
Morgan was a staple in centerfield for the Pirates over the past three seasons, but perhaps more importantly, he was a staple in the dugout as a player who represented the name on the front of his jersey rather than the one on the back.
Brunswick entered the season planning to lean on Morgan for significant innings, but an injury less than a month into the season kept him off the mound for the rest of his prep career. Instead, he dedicated himself into becoming an all-region first team selection.
“Riley is the guy that does everything the right way,” Roberts said. “He’s your silent leader, so to speak. He doesn’t say a lot, but he’s always right there when you need him.”