KaliAnn Sadeski and Mary Waldron’s efforts helped Coastal Georgia sweep Southeastern University Wednesday in a doubleheader winning 4-2 in Game 1 and 5-2 in Game 2.
Combined, the two scored seven of the nine runs Coastal recorded in the two games.
Sadeski went four-of-seven from the plate. She hit three doubles on the day and collected four RBI’s. Waldron only hit two-of-seven from the plate but reached home five times.
Every time Sadeski hit a double, it resulted in a Waldron score. All four of Sadeski’s RBI’s came from Waldron reaching the plate.
In Game 1, Waldron scored off a Sadeski double in the top of the first inning after she hit a single to start the game off and give Coastal a 1-0 lead.
Starting pitcher, Paige Alt hit a single and advanced Sadeski to third. Breanna Wells cranked out a double of her own, sending Alt and Sadeski home, giving the Mariners a 3-0 lead.
Southeastern answered with a single run in the bottom frame of the first, and it would be their last till the bottom of the fifth.
Coastal scored its final run of the first game in the top of the second inning. Waldron reached on a fielders choice, bringing Sadeski up to the plate. The centerfielder hit a single and advanced to second base on an error by Southeastern’s catcher Natalie Hughes. Waldron crossed home for her second run of the game due to the error.
Game one was a success due to the top of the lineup and Alt’s pitching.
The ace pitched all seven innings only giving up two runs on ten hits. She walked one batter and recorded five strikeouts. Alt received the win and improved her record to 14-8 on the season.
Coastal’s momentum from Game 1 continued into Game 2. The Mariners recorded ten hits in the second game and held the Fire to four hits.
Waldron, as she did in the first game, scored Coastal’s first run in the opening frame. After Sadeski hit a sacrifice grounded out to third causing a Southeastern error from its first baseman, Hannah Bonner, Waldron reached on that error.
The Fire tied it a 1-1 in the bottom of the first with an RBI double from Haleigh Harrell, scoring Bailee Moll. Coastal reclaimed the lead in the second with a Sedeski double, sending Waldron home for the second time.
Both offenses went silent until Kylie Young scored Coastal’s third run of the game in the top of the fifth. Sadeski hit her final double of the series in the top of the sixth, sending Waldron across home plate for the third time.
Coastal put the final nail in Southeastern’s coffin in the same inning off an Alt double that sent Sadeski home. This run gave the Mariners a 5-1 lead with six outs to go.
Southeastern attempted to make a comeback, but Coastal’s defense proved to be too much. The Fire scored an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth after Lauren Watters grounded out to second, which allowed Harrell to score.
After this run by Southeastern, starting pitcher, Ansley Bowen retired the next batters ending the sixth.
Bowen received the win and improved to 10-7 on the season. She allowed one earned run, two runs total off four hits, walked two batters and struck out four.
Coastal remains at the top of the conference standings after the sweep on Wednesday.
The Mariners have one final doubleheader to play on Saturday in the regular season against the University of South Carolina- Beaufort. The winner will determine who the top seed will be for the Sun conference tournament.