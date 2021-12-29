Runyan named Female Runner of the Year for third season
There weren’t many things left in Ellie Runyan’s Frederica Academy cross country career that she needed to accomplish.
She’d won the individual title for the Knights as a junior and continued making strides all four years in the eyes of Frederica Academy’s coach Christi Bumgartner.
“Ellie is just an incredible athlete,” Bumgartner said of the senior. “She has a lot of raw talent and she plays soccer and is a good soccer player. A lot of times, soccer players make great cross country runners because they have that endurance base. Ellie came in as a freshman with a lot of natural talent but needed that refinement of the cross country training that gears to the 5K. Even without training, she’s a great runner. She had two things going for her, natural talent and work ethic.
“Every year she continued to get better with the right kind of training, and a lot of times with cross country that’s what it takes…time. It’s years of getting the endurance and putting in that time and then you see the fruit of the labor by the time you are a senior. In Ellie’s case, she kind of took off her sophomore year, and then there was no holding her back, she just kept getting better.”
Coming into her senior year, the coaches didn’t want Runyan to put too much pressure on herself to win back-to-back state titles. Instead, they saw a calm, cool, and collected individual ready for whatever came next.
“She never showed that she was putting too much pressure on herself,” Bumgartner said. “I think that was a huge advantage to her and she never showed that she was putting too much pressure on herself. She came in every day and worked hard and it was kind of this mentality of, whatever happens, happens. Im going to do what I can do and not worry about anything else. I think that helped her a lot, that maturity really of being a senior and having all that experience and not putting too much pressure on herself.”
The coaches made it a point that it is all about the team over an individual.
“We want the team to do well and as everybody plays a really big role in that, whether you are our number one runner or our number seven runner, everybody plays a role,” Bumgartner added. “We didn’t put too much pressure on her and I think that helped her a lot.”
As Runyan was closing in on capturing her second consecutive state title with a time of 21:19.43, she also helped guide the team to its first state title in over 10 years.
The team had been close the previous three years, finishing third (2018, 2020) and second (2019). In 2019, the team lost to Augusta Prep by one point and the team knew their time was coming soon.
The Knights completed their goal of winning the GISA State Title as a team after setting an average 5K time of 22:38, 42 seconds better than Westminster Schools of Augusta. Runyan and her teammates all finished inside the top 70 to separate themselves from the pack.
The talented group around Runyan was different, in her senior year, with the underclassmen playing a pivotal role in helping the team win state.
“We had some really great underclassmen,” Bumgartner said. “Maggie Dorminy’s an eighth-grader who ended up coming second in the state meet. That was a big surprise that we weren’t expecting. Kaitlyn Sunderhaus, a freshman, won the region title and she and Ellie were neck and neck all season. For them to see Ellie’s leadership, she’s a quiet leader and she leads by example. She comes to practice, works really hard, does what’s expected of her, and leads by example.”
With the underclassmen knowing that Runyan was the defending state champion, they wanted to follow the leader closely and learn from the best.
“They wanted to be like her and we saw Kaitlyn win the region title and Maggie come in second with Ellie coming first at state,” Bumgartner said. “It was huge and she was always encouraging to them. She wanted them to succeed and that was a testament to the kind of person that she is.”