Running in familiar territory last Thursday at College of Coastal Georgia, Glynn Academy cross country nearly came away with a clean sweep at Run The Plank.
Both the Terrors’ boys and girls team each took first place in the team competition — the GA girls also running away with first and second individually.
Led by Maura Thomas’ first-place time of 20:37, the Glynn Academy girls defeated second-place South Effingham by 26 points. The domination encapsulated by the fact the final Lady Terror crossed the finish line ahead of the first runner for three of the five competing schools.
Lexi Alberson (20:52; second place), Carolina Wessel (22:08; fifth), Lacy Reedy (22:23; seventh), Abigail Winford (22:24; eighth) and Bella Albright (22:26; ninth) each notched top-10 finishes, with Wyleigh Foulk rounding out the group in 14th overall with a time of 23:37.
The Brunswick High girls finished third as a team, led by Emma Kirkland’s fourth-place finish in a time of 22:06. Sydney Haywood (23:02; 13th), Riley Letson (26:48; 25th), Emily Hoskins (26:59; 27th), Arianna Bradley (32:10; 32nd) and Gracie Yates (33:54; 36th).
Frederica Academy’s Maggie Dorminy also competed in the girls’ race as an individual, placing sixth overall with a time of 22:22.
On the boys’ side, Glynn Academy managed to build a 14-point margin over second-place South Effingham, which saw its runners take the top two spots.
Instead, the Terrors won on their depth — taking the next three places and five of the top nine.
Jack Roberts set the pace for GA once again, placing third overall with a time of 17:04. Cameron Gazaway wasn’t far behind in fourth at 17:04, and Maxwell Wakeland filled out the top five with a finish of 17:21.
Noah Abaraca ran an 18:02 to place seventh, and Cole Albright earned a top 10 spot with a time of 18:13, which put him in ninth overall. Griffin Lee (18:54; 15th) and Ashton Reinholz (19:15; 17th) rounded out an impressive showing by Glynn Academy.
Brunswick also found itself in the mix, finishing third out of eight teams in the boys’ race.
Runs by Zachary Reed (18:07; eighth), Caden Stevenot (18:29; 10th), Ryan Thomas (18:35; 11th), Thomas Clay (18:38; 12th), and Bruce Davis (22:35; 39th) made up the Pirates’ score, and Cooper Davis rounded out the team in 50th with a time of 25:12.
Frederica Academy placed fifth as a team in the boys’ competition with Daniel McHigh leading the Knights with a time of 19:16 that placed him 18th overall. Noah Falken (19:40; 21st), Elijah Howerton (19:49; 23rd), Max Byrd (20:21; 27th), Jacob Leonard (21:31; 35th), and Jack Alston (29:05; 53rd) also ran for Frederica.
All three local cross country programs will hit the trail again this week, beginning with the GIAA Region 2 Meet on Tuesday, which will see Frederica Academy compete at College of Coastal Georgia once more.
On Thursday, Glynn Academy will travel to Savannah to compete in the Three Rivers Classic, while Brunswick will hit the road to run in the Wayne County meet.