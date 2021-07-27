What began as a proud exclamation by 10-year-old Caroline Lewis has become a mission to inspire all children and families who enjoy the passion of fishing.
The Kids Can Fish Foundation is a nonprofit that focuses on charitable outreach and providing free fishing camps and clinics to local youth. The organization, managed by Caroline’s father Tom, believes fishing can help children develop life skills such as problem solving, patience and being present in the moment.
Caroline originally created a social media fishing community and YouTube channel titled Girls Can Fish, and with the help of her family, the Lewises have fostered an environment in which young anglers can encourage, inspire, share ideas, learn and be a part of something greater than one’s self.
Earlier this year, Kids Can Fish held a couple of camps to educate the youth and provide rods/reels, tackle, etc. The next event on tap for the organization is its St. Simons Island Running of the Bulls charity redfish tournament set for Oct. 9-10.
The fundraiser will be held at Coast Guard Beach with cash prizes awarded to adult winners based on entries, and fishing/youth related prizes for the 15-and-under division winners. Complete prize pools will be announced by Sept. 9.
Adult entry costs $50 until July 31, after which the costs $65. Youth entries are $25 until July 31 and $31 after. The first 30 youth participants — each of which must be accompanied by an adult — will also receive a free Kids Can Fish bait bucket.
Adult anglers must possess a current Georgia Saltwater Fishing License and abide by state fishing guidelines. Tournament rules allow for two rods per person maximum and the use of live, frozen and artificial baits.
Qualifying fish are recorded by catch, photo, and safe release, and as such, only circle hooks can be used. Tournament official must record each fish.
Tiebreakers will be determined by most spots while equal spots result in a tie for place and cash prizes being compressed for lower placings.
Tournament zones must be adhered to and will be determined by participant numbers. Boats, kayaks, and air deliver of bait is prohibited.
In the youth competition, while adults can cast and take the fish off the hook to prepare for release, young anglers are encouraged to do most of the work. It is encouraged youth anglers remain in shallow waters and wear personal flotation devices, and participants must be strictly monitored if entering the surf.
Adult partners can hold the rod at base, but youth participants must reel in the fish. Fighting belts are permitted.
In addition to the competition in the water, social events are planned throughout the weekend and will feature raffles, auctions and various giveaways. A kickoff party will be held from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at Silver Bluff Brewery on Friday, Oct. 8.
A social will be held Saturday, and there will be an awards ceremony Sunday.
A running list of prizes, raffles, and auctions that will help support Kids Can Fish during its social events include: a kayak fishing trip donated by Rising Tide Adventures, a pair of four- person bike tours donated by Brunswick Old Town Tours, two lucite hand-forged fire pokers by Sea Island Forge, a 50-foot seine net donated by Predator Seine Net of Brunswick, and a FX-7 anchoring system (anchor, 250-feet of 3/8-inch rope, 15-feet of 1/4-inch G30 chain, 1/4-inch shackle) donated by Fortress Marine Anchors.
Two $25 gift cards to Toucan’s Ale House, a $25 gift card to Ole Times Country Buffet Brunswick, various articles of apparel and merchandise from Kids Can Fish and Girls Can Fish, bait buckets by Blue Frog Outfitter, backyard Caribbean style barbecue for 10 donated by the Jerk Shack of Brunswick, and three free haircuts from Jimmy’s Barber and Style have also already been assembled for giveaways.
Interested anglers can register for the charity tournament at www.kidscanfish.net. The organization is also seeking 20-30 volunteers each day. Prospective volunteers can email tournament director Brandon Ridens at Brandon@kidscanfish.net.