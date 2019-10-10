Cross country teams from around the area converged onto the College of Coastal Georgia on Thursday to compete in the Run Your Plank meet hosted by Brunswick High. In addition to the Pirates, Glynn Academy, Camden, Frederica Academy and McIntosh County Academy were each in attendance, along with Statesboro, Savannah, Savannah Early College, and First Presbyterian.
RUN YOUR PLANK: Area teams compete in 5K at College of Coastal Georgia
