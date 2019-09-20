Glynn Academy showed no mercy to Wayne County for the homecoming game on Friday night as the Red Terrors won 47-35.
The Red Terrors stable of running backs ran all over the Yellow Jackets defense as the collected 307 yards on the ground and six rushing touchdowns.
Nolan Grant and Caden Hutchinson pounded their way up and down the field as both backs recorded over 100 yards. Grant had 14 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown while Hutchinson also had 14 carries and ran for 102 yards. Hutchinson averaged 7.3 yards a carry while Grant averaged an astounding 9.4 each time he touched the ball.
T.J. Lewis, however, stole the show. He had 11 carries for 46 yards and four touchdowns. Lewis also completed 2-of-3 passes for 37 yards as well.
“Those guys get better, our offensive line is getting better, and we’re more consistent and physical tonight,” Glynn Academy coach Rocky Hidalgo said. “We were physical, and we pushed them around. We got after them tonight upfront, I was proud. We challenged our offensive line to get nasty. We got some good backs; now we just have to build some depth with some of our young kids.
“T.J. continues to get better and better, and he played a great game tonight. He’s getting better at throwing the ball, and we’re feeling more comfortable. We didn’t throw it a whole bunch tonight, but we feel like we have some of those things that we keep improving on you’ll see more of that stuff as the season goes on.”
Wayne County might have scored the first touchdown, but after that, the Yellow Jackets played catchup to the Terrors the rest of the night. Much like the Terrors, Wayne County depended a lot on it’s run game as the Yellow Jackets had 270 rushing yards.
The Yellow Jackets scored their first touchdown on a call that caught the defense entirely off guard. Sophomore quarterback Trey Pierce launched it 51 yards to Trey-von Chancey, and Wayne took the 7-0 lead with 9:09 to go in the first quarter.
Glynn quickly answered with their own march down the field sparked by a 40-yard run by Hutchinson. Lewis snuck it in a yard and scored his first touchdown of the game-tying it at seven.
These two teams stayed tied after the first quarter, then Glynn got comfortable and stuck to its game.
On Wayne’s opening possession of the second quarter, Byron Bacon caught his first interception after it bounced out of two different Glynn Academy players hands and he returned it 10 yards.
Chase Gabriel kicked a 45-yard field goal after the turnover giving Glynn a 10-7 lead.
Wayne County coach Ken Cribb got creative again against the Terrors defense when Pierce threw a lateral to Shamar Taylor, who then chucked it 59 yards for a touchdown. That would be the last time the Yellow Jackets would lead the game at 14-10.
Once the Terrors got the ball back, they just pounded it down the field with Lewis scoring on a 10-yard run making it 17-14. At the half, the Terrors out-rushed the Yellow Jackets 147 yards to 82.
Glynn opened up the second half and set the tone for the rest of the game. Lewis scored his third touchdown on a two-yard run making it 24-14 with 9:47 left in the third. Grant got into the end zone finally on a 38-yard run making it 38-21 in the third quarter.
Lewis scored his last on a 41-yard run where he made four guys have missed tackles. Gabriel kicked his final field goal from 35-yards making it 41-28 with 8:37 left to go.
The Red Terrors defense had its ups and downs, but for most of the game, they were aggressive and made some plays. At times they were inconsistent, but came up big when it mattered, especially Bacon. He had his second interception of the game on Wayne’s next possession, giving the Terrors offense another shot at the end zone.
Glynn took advantage of the good field position, and Alan Partin got into the end zone for the Terrors final score of the game making it 47-28.
The defense coughed up some silly penalties which led to Wayne County scoring one more time as Kaliz Hadley scored his third touchdown of the game. Hadley finished the game with 14 carries for 149 yards, three touchdowns and averaged 10.6 yards a carry. He was the bright spot for Wayne’s offense.
While Wayne County got the ball back on an onside kick, the Yellow Jackets couldn’t do anything with it as Glynn’s defense stood tall and held them off with enough time to get the offense back on the field for victory formation.
“I think we did a lot of good things, and we did some things we got to fix,” Hidalgo said. “We were inconsistent on defense tonight. I think we played some good defense at times, but he got us on a couple of plays. Coach Kribb, he’s always got some sneaky stuff in his back pocket. We’re playing really aggressive on defense right now, and that’s a good thing, but we want to temper that aggressive with some savvy.
“I think this is going to be a really good football team for us, and if we stay healthy, I think we got a chance to get into the playoff and play with anybody. I believe that, and until something proves me wrong, this is who we’re going to be.”