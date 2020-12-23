Just a few weeks after the 2020 RSM Classic wrapped at Sea Island Golf Club, the PGA Tour was back at Sea Island to surprise a long-time volunteer.
The RSM Classic’s Tournament and Volunteer Manager Christian Freeman, Davis Love III, his wife Robin, and a few other staff members surprised Barbara Van Buskirk with the announcement earlier this month.
Love III was there and filming with the PGA Tour people, and it just seemed like another day, but he was making the video for the announcement.
It was quite stealthy as Freeman stuck the crystal dish under an oversized jacket and snuck around the corner — Van Buskirk had no clue.
“The players are nice. They’re all congenial — they like what you do,” Van Buskirk said. “I do it because I love to do it. This has been an honor; you can see by the emotion in my voice — I’m shocked.”
Freeman also made sure to FaceTime Van Buskirk’s sister to make the surprise even more special. After the surprise, Van Buskirk was just shocked and speechless. It was evident, earning this award meant a lot to her.
“It’s amazing that Barbara is rewarded for all of her hard work,” Love said. “It’s just incredible, year-round, how much she puts into it.”
The PGA Tour receives thousands of nominations each year for the Volunteer of the Year award.
“One thing we learned on the PGA Tour is we don’t play at all if it weren’t for our volunteers,” Love said. “Thousands of volunteers put together the tournament — they don’t just work that one week, they work year-round to help us and support us.”
By winning this accolade, the recipient receives $5,000 to donate. Van Buskirk said she’s donating the money to The Healing Hearts Project, a community charity directly serving the patients and families of both Wolfson Children’s Hospital and UF Pediatric Cardiology in Jacksonville.
Van Buskirk has been volunteering at the RSM Classic since it started but most recently has been working in the volunteer headquarters. Some of her duties include preparing and distributing volunteer uniforms, coordinating breakfast and lunch for the volunteers, managing the volunteer merchandise center, and other administrative tasks.
She is usually in the tournament office 40 days before the event to help organize and prep.
“We love coming into the office and seeing you work so hard, Love said. “We love your spurring us on to make Chex-mix for the office this year. You do so much for us and so much for our group. I know our team couldn’t do it without you.”
The group talked about how Van Buskirk makes Chex-mix for everyone. The Loves, spoke about how she gave them the recipe for it and how they made it. It’s quite the family atmosphere among the Davis Love Foundation and the RSM Classic family.
“Being the 2020 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year is a special moment for me that I will not forget,” Van Buskirk said. “Being a part of the Davis Love Foundation and the RSM Classic for the past 11 years has been an honor and privilege. The relationships I have formed with the staff and other volunteers are irreplaceable.
“The work that Davis does through the tournament and foundation has a huge impact on children and families in need in our community. I am proud to be a volunteer and even more honored to work alongside a tournament and foundation that focuses on local charity and community.”
The PGA Tour has over 100,000 volunteers helping throughout the country, and with that help, the Tour is able to help 3,000 charities each year. In 2019, the PGA Tour and its tournaments generated $204.3 million for local and national charitable organizations — giving them an all-time total of $3 billion.
“I think I speak for all volunteers when I say that the PGA TOUR is more than golf. It is a charitable mission that impacts communities, families and charities across the United States,” Van Buskirk said. “I am proud to be a volunteer for the RSM Classic and even more honored to be the PGA Tour Volunteer of the Year.
“There are also many volunteers who are equally as devoted as I am, and I am fortunate to have been selected. Kudos to my mentor Christian Freeman who supports and gives me the freedom to work within the confines of the tournament — always willing to listen to new suggestions and adopt them if they benefit the tournament.”