Day 1 leader Cole Hammer strolled the 18th green on Seaside an 11-inch putt away from holding onto the outright lead through 36 holes at the 2022 RSM Classic.
Andrew Putnam just had to make par on Plantation’s No. 9 to position himself alone atop the leaderboard.
Both players missed short tournament-leading putts Friday at Sea Island Golf Club while Harry Higgs buried a 16-foot birdie putt as all three players finished tied at 12-under 130 in the first time the RSM has failed to produce an outright second-round leader.
Playing in just the fourth event of his rookie season on the PGA Tour, the 23-year-old Hammer got into the field through an exemption last Friday evening and has so far made the most of his opportunity.
Even following consecutive bogeys on Nos. 7 and 8 that dropped him back to even par on the round through eight holes, the 2019 Mark McCormack medalist as top amateur in the world continued to battle.
Hammer recovered with birdies on Nos. 9 and 10, ultimately finishing the round 4-under to maintain at least a share of the lead.
“I was pretty — I was a little bit depressed after 7 and 8, for sure,” Hammer said. “I put myself in great position to make birdies and I walked out with two bogeys, and that’s almost inexcusable, especially when there are birdies to be made out there. But coming back firing on 9 and then making a birdie on 10 kind of erasing those bogeys on two of the tougher holes right away was huge for momentum and for confidence.
“Then I rolled one in on 12 and then just kind of played steady golf in from there. Yeah, it was obviously very much a rollercoaster round, but sometimes that’s the way it is.”
While Hammer has already had a storied amateur career that includes an U.S. Open debut at 15, wins at the Western Amateur and Azalea Invitational, as well as an NCAA Championship as a senior at the University of Texas, protecting a lead on the PGA Tour is a new experience.
But aware of the reality of golf, Hammer didn’t feel any extra pressure knowing there were still three rounds remaining.
“I mean, I’d like to say it felt like a normal round,” Hammer said. “I mean, I knew where I stood, but I also knew there’s 54 holes left and a one-shot lead’s not a lead on Thursday. It’s just like I’ve put myself in a good position to hopefully roll into the weekend with a chance.
“I think today’s round was almost bigger than yesterday’s, obviously yesterday’s set up today’s, but I’m proud of the way that I handled being near the top of the leaderboard. Halfway done.”
Higgs is also seeking his first win on the PGA Tour following a bogey-free round of 7-under 70 on Seaside.
The former Southern Methodist golfer has played 87 events on the PGA Tour, finishing second on two different occasions, most recently at the 202 Safeway Open. Higgs entered the RSM Classic fresh off his best showing of the 2021-22 season, a 12-under 272 at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba — an event St. Simons pro Keith Mitchell helped him gain entry into.
“A 32nd in Mexico was good for me,” Higgs said. “I need to stop and give a thank you to Keith Mitchell, who’s a great friend of mine. With Worldwide Technologies, they’re a sponsor of his, he pretty much pushed it through that I would be playing that event on a sponsor exemption. And I would like to continue to play the golf that I’m playing now. It doesn’t happen forever, you’re going to have poor days and whatnot. But truly, a friend like that reaching out, getting me into that event, I feel like it’s really close to having changed my career.
“Just what I learned there about myself, what I put into play, how I executed it has led me to now this point through two days. Hopefully you fast forward another couple days and it’s a win that obviously changes my life and my career. I’m not really going to worry about that. I’m going to do my best to worry about what I’ve got to do hole by hole, kind of hour by hour even between now and when I tee off tomorrow, but a good friend like that doing what he did without me even asking could very well have changed my career.”
Like Higgs, Putnam put together a round of 7-under 70 to climb into contention, though after four straight birdies, a bogey on his final hole of the afternoon kept him from taking the outright lead into the weekend.
“Man, I did everything well,” Putnam said. “Honestly, I didn’t really miss too many shots. Hit a lot of close iron shots and just played really great golf.”
Unlike the two players he’s tied with on the leaderboard, Putnam has one official win to his PGA Tour ledger. However, it came at the 2018 Barracuda Championship, which featured modified Stableford format. He’s still yet to win a stroke-play event.
But the PGA Tour veteran is continuing a strong fall that has now seen him make the cut in each of the eight events he’s played in with a tie for second at the ZOZO Championship representing his best finish. That week, Putnam was the leader through two rounds, and he’s now the only player on the PGA Tour with multiple 36-hole leads/co-leads this season.
“My driving accuracy’s been probably the best in my career this last year, so that’s really helped,” Putnam said. “The putting’s back to pretty good like it normally is and my irons this week have been pretty sharp. Pretty much every part of my game has been pretty good right now, so it’s a fun time to play golf.”