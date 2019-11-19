The RSM Classic will hold its second annual Charity Bike Ride presented by Chick-fil-A on Saturday on Jekyll Island.
Two different ride options are available: a 14.5-mile course and a 29-mile ride course. The race begins at 8:30 a.m. at Great Dunes Park. Registration costs $50 prior to the event and $60 on Saturday.
Each participant will receive a commemorative ride T-shirt, a Chick-fil-A biscuit, beverages from Coca-Cola, and two “good any day” tickets to The RSM Classic. Proceeds from the Ride directly benefit the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation.
The event, along with the Wiffle Ball Classic, the Cole Swindell concert, Meet the Pros, and Pro-Ams is part of a week-long celebration in conjunction with the tenth RSM Classic. The additional activities surrounding the PGA Tour event provide locals and tournament patrons with a immersive experience while raising funds for children- and family-focused charities supported by The Davis Love Foundation.
For more information on the ride, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/JekyllIsland/RSMClassicCharityBikeRide. For more information on the tournament, visit www.RSMClassic.com.