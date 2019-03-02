It will have been little more than 66 hours since the Pirates won a heart-racing quarterfinal game at Brunswick Square Garden when they tip off against Tri-Cities in the Final Four at 4 p.m. today at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton.
Fortunately, one of Brunswick’s strengths has been the team’s flexibility in making quick adjustments.
During the time of year where rotations shrink, the Pirates are proving there’s strength in numbers with their ability to adjust their rotation game by game.
Over the course of the Region 2-6A Tournament and the first three rounds of the state playoffs, Brunswick has found success playing inside-out offensively while grinding it out with physical defense on the other end. But depending on the matchup, the Pirates have used as many as nine different players to achieve its desired style of play.
With Sheydan Baggs and Kelan Walker splitting most of the ball-handling duties and Joyful Hawkins manning the middle, Brunswick can deploy dynamic four-out lineups with shooters Torrey Dickens and Sharrod Ross or, as the previous game showed, turn to 6-foot-5 Jaden Dunham and 6-3 Justin Walker to add more size inside. John Forbes and Xavier Bean also act as Swiss-army knives on the wings.
“It’s good to be able to do that, especially if it works,” said Brunswick head coach Chris Turner. “But we feel like we’re a pretty deep basketball team as far as depth. Obviously we’ve got seven seniors, we’ve got some good sophomores and some good freshmen.”
Ross and Dickens’ hot shooting carried the Pirates through the first round before they turned to more size against some big frontcourts the last two rounds
Now facing Class 6A’s No. 1 team in the Sandy’s Spiel rankings, Brunswick will likely look to settle somewhere in the middle against a Tri-Cities team that breaks down teams off the dribble and pressures the opposing offense with a high-tempo defense.
“Last game we had to go big,” Turner said. “I’m a big believer you have to rebound the basketball to win big games. With Jaden coming in and doing that, it really helped us.
“This team, their big, but their not quite as big as Douglas all the way around, or Coffee, but they’re very skilled and talented at guard, quick. They can really drive the basketball well. They really get the ball out in transition and try to beat people down the floor.”
While the Pirates’ depth affords them the ability to tinker with lineups and matchups, you won’t see them make any wholesale changes to the formula’s that’s gotten them this far.
“We want our guys to be loose, we want them to do what they’ve been doing that got us here, we don’t really want to change a lot,” Turner said. “We want to try to tune up things like being able to make free throws, being able to close out a game, and obviously working on our matchups with the other team.”