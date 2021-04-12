Coastal Georgia already captured a regular-season conference crown two seasons ago. Over the coming weeks, the Mariners are hoping to round into the form of a team capable of winning The Sun Conference Tournament.
At 18-8 on the season, Coastal has certainly looked the part at times, but victory in the TSC Tournament may be one of the toughest tasks in the NAIA.
The Boyd’s World Conference Iterative Strength Ratings rank the TSC as the best conference in the country. The latest Coaches Top 25 poll saw three conference teams (Warner, Southeastern, Ave Maria) either ranked on receiving votes, and that doesn’t include the top two teams in the current TSC standings — Keiser and Webber International.
Considering only six of nine TSC teams are invited to the tournament next month, the Mariners can’t afford to let up over a closing stretch that will see them play 10 of their final 12 games against conference opponents.
“We’re playing our best softball right now, but we still have three weeks left in a very tough conference,” said Coastal softball coach Mike Minick. “In the regular season, every doubleheader matchup against a conference team is going to be tough the rest of the way.”
The Mariners sit at 6-6 in the TSC just over the halfway point in their conference schedule with four of the six losses coming by just one run. Coastal was swept in a doubleheader by Thomas University, and it swept St. Thomas in a two-game set a week later, while splitting every other series against a conference rival.
In fact, Coastal Georgia has split its past three doubleheaders altogether — each against a program ranked in the top 25 at the time, including its second split of the season against No. 8 Georgia Gwinnett.
“Splits aren’t bad,” Minick said. “You need a sweep every now and then, but we’re in the split routine right now. But considering who we’ve been playing, that’s actually been pretty good.”
Senior Mary Waldron has been instrumental in the Mariners’ strong play against top teams this season, which should comes as no surprise for a player that’s established herself as one of the best in Coastal history.
Waldron is slashing a ridiculous .425/.543/.712 on the campaign with seven doubles, a triple and four home runs. If she maintains her current averages, this would be the third season in a row in which Waldron set a program record for on-base percentage. Her .584 career slugging percentage would also be a record for Coastal Georgia.
Last month, Waldron surpassed Taylor Horne for the most runs scored as a Mariner despite playing in 100 fewer games than the previous record holder. She’s also been hit by a pitch an incredible 40 times in three seasons.
“She’s our leader, she’s our leadoff hitter, she leads our team in so many offensive statistical categories,” Minick said. “Just this past week, twice we were playing ranked teams on the road and we were down to our last out in the seventh inning, and twice she’s come up with a big hit to keep us going… She comes up with so many big plays for us. She’s been huge.”
On the opposite end of the experience spectrum, Coastal Georgia has gotten some major contributions from a couple of freshmen in Sarah Thinger and Bryce Peacock.
Thinger is slashing .405/.451/.432 with 21 runs and 17 RBI. Peacock has put up a slash line of .348/.458/.594 with 21 runs and 10 RBI while also giving the Mariners 38.1 innings in the circle with a 3.10 ERA.
The early output from the freshmen has helped Coastal Georgia build a lineup that leads The Sun Conference in batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, home runs and runs per game.
There’s still some room for improvement though.
Coastal Georgia has scored just eight percent of their total runs in the opening frame. Meanwhile, 21 percent of the runs the Mariners have allowed have occurred in the first inning, often leaving the team in the position of playing catchup early on.
“We’ve been trying to figure that out for a month,” Minick said. “We were on a stretch of seven straight games where the other team scored first. We’re getting ourselves behind. It’s like we don’t start playing until we get behind.
“But we’ve talked about that a lot and gotten a little better at it this (past) week — scored first in a couple of those games.”
The Mariners have been able to turn the tide in the game, outscoring opponents 64–18 over the fourth and fifth innings, but the team will likely need to get off to quicker starts if it is to accomplish its season goal.
Coastal Georgia begins a six-game home stretch when it hosts Thomas at 2 p.m. Wednesday before playing doubleheaders against Trinity Baptist College and Webber International on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Following a trip down to south Florida for doubleheaders against Keiser and Ave Maria, Coastal will return home to host South Carolina Beaufort and Warner to close the regular season.
Then comes the real challenge.
But after claiming the program’s first regular-season TSC championship in 2019, and earning its first top 25 ranking before the season was abruptly cut short in 2020, the Mariners are determined to make history once more with a tournament title.
“That’s definitely what we’ve got our sights set on because it’s going to be a wide open tournament,” Minick said. “We’ve played everybody — we know we can win that tournament if we play good. But once again, you’ve got to qualify first. There’s going to be a couple of really good teams that don’t make the tournament.”