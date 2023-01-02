Flipping over their calendars to start the 2023 season, the Brunswick High Pirates and Glynn Academy Terrors return to the hardwood today with the City Championship on the line today.
Having played three weeks earlier at The Glass Palace with Brunswick High taking both games (76-32 Lady Pirates, 50-39 Pirates), the two schools resume region play tonight at The Brunswick Square Garden.
The Lady Pirates (8-3, 1-0) and Lady Terrors (2-9, 0-1) tip off the varsity portion of the night at 6:30 p.m., leading up to the Pirates (9-2, 1-0) and Terrors (8-5, 0-1) tipping off afterwards.
Shané Jackson led Brunswick with 18 points, while her twin tower partner Shamya Flanders added 17 points to dictate the game against a young and small Glynn Academy team.
The Lady Pirates set the tone early, scoring the first 23 points to put the game away early.
With both teams having played five games in between their second meeting, Brunswick went 4-1 while Glynn Academy went 1-4.
Following shortly after, the boys will take the court.
Getting the better of its crosstown rivals in the first game, Brunswick was tested for a majority of the game before a late run separated the two sides.
Camarion Johnson led the Pirates with 19 points and 11 rebounds while Heze Kent added 19 rebounds. For the Terrors, Corey Fisher led the team with 21 points, but it wasn’t enough for the team to pull off a late comeback in front of the home crowd.
Since then, the Pirates have gone 5-1 with three wins over Florida schools in the inaugural Robert E. Hudley Invitational at McIntosh County Academy, capturing the first-place trophy with a 72-68 win over Hagerty High.
Glynn Academy has gone 3-3 and is looking to roll in the new year with a win over its rivals and the first region win of the season.