Round 2 of the RSM Classic Notebook

Friday’s round of the RSM Classic has concluded, and the pack has a new leader. Tyler Duncan hit 9 under on the Seaside course to take a two-stroke lead going into Saturday’s round.
After the cut, there are six local golfers left in the hunt, with the other six getting cut at the 4 under mark.
Much like after the first round of the tournament, there is a three-way tie in second place as Sebastián Muñoz, Rhein Gibson, and D.J. Trahan are all 12 under after playing both courses.
The pack is a little further spread out after Friday, but it is still anybody’s game.
Here are how the remaining local golfers, SEC golfers, and other notable names did after Friday’s round.
LOCAL GOLFERS
Brian Harman:
- 67,66, -4 SS Today, -9 Overall, T11h
Zach Johnson:
- 69,69, -1 SS Today, -4 Overall, T59th
Patton Kizzire:
- 69,69, -1 SS Today, -4 Overall, T59th
Keith Mitchell:
- 70, 66, -6 PL Today, -6 Overall, T34th
After shooting par on Day 1 of the RSM Classic, Mitchell made a comeback on Friday, jumping 57 places to stay alive and make the cut.
J.T. Poston:
- 66, 70, -2 PL Today, -6 Overall, T34th
Michael Thompson:
- 71, 65, -7 PL Today, -6 Overall, T34th
Thompson moved up 76 spots after improving his score by six strokes on Friday. He shot six birdies on the round. Thompson finished the day off extremely hot birdieing five of the last six holes.
SEC GOLFERS
ALABAMA
Davis Riley:
- 68,67, -3 SS Today, -7 Overall, T24th
ARKANSAS
David Lingmerth:
- 69, 67, -3 SS Today, -6 Overall, T34th
Austin Cook:
- 71, 66, -4 SS Today, -5 Overall, T47th
FLORIDA
Tyler McCumber:
- 70, 68, -4 PL Today, -4 Overall, T59th
McCumber moved up 32 spots Friday after shooting six birdies.
GEORGIA
Brendon Todd:
- 66, 66, -6 PL Today, -10 Overall, T7th
Another strong round for Todd moved him up seven spots and into a four-way tie in seventh place. He started on Plantation’s tenth hole and birdied it. His first nine resulted in two birdies and the rest par.
Todd birdied five of his last nine holes to have a strong finish despite bogeying his final hole.
Davis Thompson (A):
- 68, 70, -2 PL Today, -4 Overall, T59th
Originally from Auburn, Ala., Thompson is currently a student at the University of Georgia. As the only amateur to make the cut, the Bulldog golfer finished 2 under.
VANDERBILT
Will Gordon:
- 68, 65, -5 SS Today, -9 Overall, T11th
Gordon continues to shoot strong out here at the Sea Island Golf Club. He improved his score by three strokes on the Seaside course on Friday to move him up three places and sit in a seven-way tie in 11th place.
- Luke List: 67, 69, -3 PL Today, -6 Overall, T34th
OTHER NOTABLE GOLFERS
- Tyler Duncan: 67,61, -9 SS Today, -14 Overall, currently the leader.
Duncan hit an outstanding seven birdies on Friday’s round. He shot a 29 on the front nine of the Seaside course after he eagled the 8th hole on an incredible shot.
- Rhein Gibson: 66, 64, -6 SS Today, -12 Overall, T2nd
Gibson is one of the only guys to maintain his spot toward the top of the leaderboard.
He finished Thursday’s round tied in second place, and that’s where he finished Friday. Gibson is one to keep an eye out for since he has been so consistent.
- Webb Simpson: 65, 68, -2 SS Today, -9 Overall, T11th
Simpson led the first round but dropped 10 spots after Friday’s round.
- D.J. Trahan: 67, 63, -9 PL Today, -12 Overall, T2nd
Trahan shot a 67 on Thursday and improved his score by four strokes in the second round to jump 29 spots and be one of the three tied in second place. He made nine birdies on the Plantation course on Friday to stay in the hunt.
Check the Brunswick News website throughout the weekend for Round 3 and 4 coverage of the 2019 RSM Classic.