Round 2 of the RSM Classic Notebook

rsm 2nd day
D.J. Trahan looks over his putt on the 9th hole on Sea Island Golf Club Plantation course Friday.

 Bobby Haven/The Brunswick News

Friday’s round of the RSM Classic has concluded, and the pack has a new leader. Tyler Duncan hit 9 under on the Seaside course to take a two-stroke lead going into Saturday’s round.

After the cut, there are six local golfers left in the hunt, with the other six getting cut at the 4 under mark.

Much like after the first round of the tournament, there is a three-way tie in second place as Sebastián Muñoz, Rhein Gibson, and D.J. Trahan are all 12 under after playing both courses.

The pack is a little further spread out after Friday, but it is still anybody’s game.

Here are how the remaining local golfers, SEC golfers, and other notable names did after Friday’s round.

LOCAL GOLFERS

Brian Harman:

  • 67,66, -4 SS Today, -9 Overall, T11h

Zach Johnson:

  • 69,69, -1 SS Today, -4 Overall, T59th

Patton Kizzire:

  • 69,69, -1 SS Today, -4 Overall, T59th

Keith Mitchell:

  • 70, 66, -6 PL Today, -6 Overall, T34th

After shooting par on Day 1 of the RSM Classic, Mitchell made a comeback on Friday, jumping 57 places to stay alive and make the cut.

J.T. Poston:

  • 66, 70, -2 PL Today, -6 Overall, T34th

Michael Thompson:

  • 71, 65, -7 PL Today, -6 Overall, T34th

Thompson moved up 76 spots after improving his score by six strokes on Friday. He shot six birdies on the round. Thompson finished the day off extremely hot birdieing five of the last six holes.

SEC GOLFERS

ALABAMA

Davis Riley:

  • 68,67, -3 SS Today, -7 Overall, T24th

ARKANSAS

David Lingmerth:

  • 69, 67, -3 SS Today, -6 Overall, T34th

Austin Cook:

  • 71, 66, -4 SS Today, -5 Overall, T47th

FLORIDA

Tyler McCumber:

  • 70, 68, -4 PL Today, -4 Overall, T59th

McCumber moved up 32 spots Friday after shooting six birdies.

GEORGIA

Brendon Todd:

  • 66, 66, -6 PL Today, -10 Overall, T7th

Another strong round for Todd moved him up seven spots and into a four-way tie in seventh place. He started on Plantation’s tenth hole and birdied it. His first nine resulted in two birdies and the rest par.

Todd birdied five of his last nine holes to have a strong finish despite bogeying his final hole.

Davis Thompson (A):

  • 68, 70, -2 PL Today, -4 Overall, T59th

Originally from Auburn, Ala., Thompson is currently a student at the University of Georgia. As the only amateur to make the cut, the Bulldog golfer finished 2 under.

VANDERBILT

Will Gordon:

  • 68, 65, -5 SS Today, -9 Overall, T11th

Gordon continues to shoot strong out here at the Sea Island Golf Club. He improved his score by three strokes on the Seaside course on Friday to move him up three places and sit in a seven-way tie in 11th place.

  • Luke List: 67, 69, -3 PL Today, -6 Overall, T34th

OTHER NOTABLE GOLFERS

  • Tyler Duncan: 67,61, -9 SS Today, -14 Overall, currently the leader.

Duncan hit an outstanding seven birdies on Friday’s round. He shot a 29 on the front nine of the Seaside course after he eagled the 8th hole on an incredible shot.

  • Rhein Gibson: 66, 64, -6 SS Today, -12 Overall, T2nd

Gibson is one of the only guys to maintain his spot toward the top of the leaderboard.

He finished Thursday’s round tied in second place, and that’s where he finished Friday. Gibson is one to keep an eye out for since he has been so consistent.

  • Webb Simpson: 65, 68, -2 SS Today, -9 Overall, T11th

Simpson led the first round but dropped 10 spots after Friday’s round.

  • D.J. Trahan: 67, 63, -9 PL Today, -12 Overall, T2nd

Trahan shot a 67 on Thursday and improved his score by four strokes in the second round to jump 29 spots and be one of the three tied in second place. He made nine birdies on the Plantation course on Friday to stay in the hunt.

Check the Brunswick News website throughout the weekend for Round 3 and 4 coverage of the 2019 RSM Classic.

