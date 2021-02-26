It will require a complete team effort from the Brunswick High boys to defeat Lee County on Saturday and advance to the Elite 8. But what else is new?
The Pirates have been at their best when getting contributions up and down its rotation, and they’ll need more of the same when it travels to Leesburg for a contest against perhaps the hottest scorer in the state.
Lee senior MJ Taylor enters the Sweet 16 matchup with 71 points over his past two games. He dropped 43 to help Lee win its region championship before notching 28 points in the Trojans’ first-round victory in the state playoffs.
“He’s going to be a tough matchup of trying to keep him out of the lane,” said Brunswick boys head coach Chris Turner. “Also, he’s a great passer.”
On paper, Lee doesn’t appear too threatening. The Trojans aren’t particularly big, nor do they have much postseason experience as this is the first time the program has advanced past the first round since the 2016-17 season.
But Lee’s 15-10 record doesn’t tell the full story of a team just hitting its stride. The Trojans have won five straight and 11 of their last 12 games.
“They’re playing as good as anybody because they didn’t get their football kids, obviously their kids played in the championship, so like eight or nine of their losses have come without those kids,” Turner said. “They’ve only lost one game with them.”
Over the past 12 contests, Lee has held opponents to 53.3 points per game, using its aggressive pressure defense to force turnovers that allow the team to get out and take advantage of its athleticism in transition.
When in the halfcourt, the Trojans can punish teams with strong point guard play and a couple of sharpshooters on the perimeter.
Defensively, Brunswick hopes to hold Taylor around his scoring average of 16 points per game, while cleaning up a majority of misses.
On the offensive end, the Pirates will need to limit the turnovers and get to the free throw line to score the upset. Brunswick has a number of players that can take turns carrying the scoring load for a quarter or even a game at a time.
Tyrease Jones, Xavier Bean, Kam Towns and Brandon Foster have each recorded games of 20 or more points this season while Camarion Johnson, Jason Newmans, Izaiah Butler, and others have come up big in key moments.
“Obviously we need all of our guys to continue to play hard and together and contribute,” Turner said. “It’s been a team victory for most of our wins, so it’s going to take a team effort. It’s going to take us being able to make layups, get free throw attempts, not just settle for shooting 3-point shots, and to somewhat contain them on defense.”