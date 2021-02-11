Round 3 between Brunswick High and Glynn Academy will be played under different circumstances than in years past.
The Pirates (14-7, 5-7) and Terrors (14-7, 7-5) are set to follow up their regular-season series with a meeting in the Region 2-6A Tournament for the third straight season Friday at 6 p.m. at The Glass Palace.
But instead of jockeying for position in the state playoffs, the crosstown rivals find themselves battling for a spot altogether.
Only four teams from the region will qualify for the Class 6A playoffs, and with Statesboro and Richmond Hill having already clinched a pair of spots as the top 2 seeds in the tournament, the final two slots will be determined by first-round match-ups between Brunswick-Glynn and Effingham-Bradwell Institute.
While Brunswick has not been subjected to a playoff play-in game this decade, this will be the fourth straight season Glynn Academy has started its postseason run with a win-or-go-home contest in the region tournament.
“We’re kind of accustomed to playing in this game,” said Terrors boys head coach Terrance Haywood. “Our goal every year is to try to be one of the top seeds so we’re guaranteed a spot in the playoffs, and we can just go in and play for seeding, but it just hasn’t worked out that way, so we’re in somewhat of a familiar spot.”
Glynn skipped the play-in game by finishing second in Region 2-6A in Haywood’s first season at the helm of the program in 2016-17, and it fell in its first play-in against Effingham a year later.
However, the Terrors have won their last two games with a state playoff berth on the line. Their experience in the position may give them an edge over a Pirates program that has more often than not already punched their playoff ticket by this point in the season.
But Brunswick will likely be the best team Glynn has faced in the play in. The Terrors’ last three play-in opponents finished their campaigns a combined 21-59.
Although the Pirates have struggled as of late, dropping six of their last nine games, Brunswick has shown the ability to put it together, as evidenced by its 11-1 spurt to start the season.
“Our whole goal is to learn from losing, learn from our mistakes to try to get better,” said Pirates boys head coach Chris Turner. “The most important game is the game coming up where we’re going to play Glynn, who I think is having a great year, especially losing Max (Hrdlicka)…
“We’re excited about playing them.”
If the regular-season games between the rivals were any indication, Friday’s contest will be a low-scoring affair decided in the final minutes. The Pirates came out on top 59-56 at Brunswick Square Garden on Dec. 11, and the Terrors earned some revenge with a 51-49 victory at The Glass Palace on Jan. 30.
Both teams have had their share of difficulties putting points on the board this season, particularly Glynn, which lost leading scorer and reigning Region 2-6A Offensive Player of the Year in Hrdlicka earlier this season.
To compensate, both the Pirates and the Terrors must generate offense from their defense.
“We’ve struggled having a go-to kid that can really get it done consistently,” Turner said. “There’s times where Tyrease and Bean are really good, but we have to be good on both ends of the court. For us to score, we generate our scoring off our defense.
“That’s what we’re known for here, a real good defensive team, and that’s what we’ve been preaching: you’ve got to play defense; you’ve got to rebound to win big games.”
Kam Towns has actually been Brunswick’s most effective player against Glynn Academy this season. The athletic senior is averaging 18 points and 12.5 rebounds in two meetings.
The Terrors have turned to Quay Dickens to take on a larger scoring burden in the absence of Hrdlicka, and he complied in the last matchup against the Pirates, scoring a team-high 16 points while earning Player of the Game recognition from the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame.
That game saw BHS jump out to a 12-1 advantage before Glynn rallied back, but neither team can afford a slow start if its to extend its season into next week.
“I know Brunswick High is going to come in with a lot of energy, ready to play, and I’m just hoping our guys can go in, match their intensity and play at that level, but at the same time, play composed and not get caught up in the emotions of the game,” Haywood said. “Because you know the games in the regular season, after they’re done with, you go home at the end of the night, and the next day, you play another game or you go back to practice.
“But after this one right here, the loser goes home. You do inventory. This one has a lot more implications on it than the two we played in the regular season.”