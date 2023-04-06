George Rose was never one to speak about himself.
Instead, friends, family, teammates and various members of the community sang the graces of the Glynn County legend Thursday during a memorial at the Glynn Academy football practice field.
One of the most decorated athletes in the county’s history, Rose was an All-State and All-American football player at Glynn Academy, who accumulated 2,800 yards over his career while playing all over the field. He went on to attend Auburn University, where he served as both an offensive wingback and a dominant cornerback.
Rose was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings and led the team in interceptions in his first year to earn a spot on the All-NFL Rookie Team — eventually playing six professional seasons including stints with the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers.
But in reminiscing about Rose, who passed away on Jan. 19 at 81 years old, the most common words uttered were ‘gentleman,’ ‘humble,’ and ‘a friend.’
That’s why so many made a point to attend the memorial of a friend to everyone.
“I think the crowd that attended was amazing, and it was certainly a tribute to the impact George had on our community,” said Glynn County athletic director Steve Waters, who welcomed the congregation to the ceremony. “We had a lot of his teammates there, classmates, Glynn Academy alumni, city commissioners, county commissioners, board of education members. It was very well attended, and I think it was a great tribute to George.”
Stories of Rose were shared by the friends and family who knew him best, including former teammate Jack Hartman, whose lifelong friendship with the Georgia Sports Hall of Famer began with a handshake in seventh grade.
Rose’s daughter Landy was the last to speak in front of the crowd before Glynn County commissioner David Sweat and Brunswick mayor Cosby Johnson each made declarations to proclaim April 6 as George Rose Day in the county and city, respectively.
A tree was also planted in Rose’s honor just off the 20-yard line of the Glynn Academy practice field — commemorating his No. 20 while in high school — and a bench with a memorial plaque will be added in the near future.
“At the family’s wish, we wanted a place that would be a tribute to him for years and years to come, and that’s what we did,” Waters said. “Like (Glynn Academy head football coach Rocky Hidalgo) said, that will be a place that the kids for years and years can go, and the name George Rose will always remain relevant.”
It would be hard to forget a person like Rose regardless.
In his senior year at Auburn, Rose only allowed one reception all season, and he went on to be named the Outstanding Defensive Player at the Senior Bowl.
When his professional career was cut short by an injury in 1969, Rose took over as the Glynn Academy head football coach the following season. He’d rightfully take his spot among the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame’s inaugural class in 2012.
“Growing up here, then returning here, he was head coach of Glynn Academy for a year, and later on he did the radio for Glynn Academy, but the impact he had, the legend that he is, certainly spread through more than just Glynn Academy,” Waters said.
