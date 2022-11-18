Having all the accolades one would want as a golfer-- being ranked No. 1 in the world, a gold medalist in 2016, a U.S. Open Major, and several other top finishes in majors-- why is England’s Justin Rose spending the final week of the PGA Tour season for the past three years in the Golden Isles.
“I enjoy the area and the place,” Rose said after his round. “I have friends who live around the area and I’ve heard about the place for a long time. I came here as a junior when I was 17 to play in a tournament. It’s just a really nice place. My mom is out this week, and she came over from England and wanted to watch me play a tournament, and I suggested that Sea Island would be a great place to come. It’s turning into a favorite stop for me.”
Wearing a colorful dark blue shirt that brought out the roses that were captured all around his shirt, Rose was paired with Zach Johnson and Webb Simpson to finish their second round on Seaside.
Ending the first day 4 under, Rose continued to roll with two straight birdies to open his front nine on Seaside. Battling an up-and-down front nine, Rose said he had to keep his focus on his own game with Simpson and Johnson struggling.
With a large crowd following the group of major champions and the pedigree they bring to the game of golf, Rose had some fun with the crowd after his tee shot on No. 15 ended up past the ropes and around a group of spectators.
As fans swarmed around the ball to watch how a professional gets out of trouble, Rose walked over and took a few practice swings, and walked up to the green to figure out the place to land his chip and get as close to the flagstick as possible.
Walking back and picking the club he wanted, he joked with the volunteer about her shadow from her hands being around his ball.
Getting a laugh from the crowd he said he was just messing with her and a ppreciated her help.
Able to grab his final birdie on the par-5 hole, Rose looked back at the holes where he had a few shots not going entirely how he envisioned them to be.
“That’s it, a couple of loose shots here and there,” Rose said. “When you are not on your game those sorts of things creep in. I felt like I was in-between clubs a couple of times and then ultimately it is the commitment to the shot that let me down a little bit on those. But, when you are really on your game it’s when you are in-between clubs that you have that real confidence in your game to be able to manipulate something to hit a good shot. I’m working at it and I feel like I’m growing day by day and week by week. There is enough good stuff happening where I know I can have a good weekend.”
Finishing his second round with a 3-under day to put him T19 at 7-under through two days, Rose knows scores were going to be low today with how the weather turned out.
“I have been working hard and it hasn’t clicked. I feel like I haven’t fully gotten into my grove,” Rose said of his day. “I feel like golf is still on the trickier side of things. Made nice adjustments from yesterday to today. I wasn’t very comfortable with the putter yesterday and I spent some time on it yesterday afternoon and then came out today and putted great. A few sloppy mental errors I felt like on my round today. The weather was a little cold first thing but it turned into a beautiful fall day. I felt like today was the day where I felt like there was a potential for a low score out there.
“Definitely aware that the leaderboard was moving forward and people were making birdies. I just kind of came unstuck a little bit a couple of times. Bogeys kind of hurt more on a day where everybody is making birdies. All in all, sort of happy to be in a position going into the weekend and it was a tricky enough course. My two partners had tough days today so I had to try and stay focused and stay with it.”