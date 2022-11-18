Having all the accolades one would want as a golfer-- being ranked No. 1 in the world, a gold medalist in 2016, a U.S. Open Major, and several other top finishes in majors-- why is England’s Justin Rose spending the final week of the PGA Tour season for the past three years in the Golden Isles.

“I enjoy the area and the place,” Rose said after his round. “I have friends who live around the area and I’ve heard about the place for a long time. I came here as a junior when I was 17 to play in a tournament. It’s just a really nice place. My mom is out this week, and she came over from England and wanted to watch me play a tournament, and I suggested that Sea Island would be a great place to come. It’s turning into a favorite stop for me.”

