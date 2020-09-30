It’s a big week here in the Golden Isles for golf. Brunswick Country Club hosts the 39th Mid-Amateur Championship, and there are seven St. Simons Island pro golfers competing this week on the PGA Tour.
I know I mentioned the 39th Mid-Am Championship in my column on Monday, but I had to talk about it again. There are four local golfers — Lee Knox, Josh Williams, Jay Cason and Jason Webster — in a talented field.
With multiple former Georgia Amateur and Mid-Amateur champions in the field, it’s sure to bring a lot of excellent golf.
A local golfer has never won the Georgia Mid-Am, so what would be better than having one win the first time Brunswick Country Club hosts this tournament.
Knox won the Georgia Amateur Championship twice in 2010 and 2012. He is looking to join his father in the record books by winning the mid-am title.
His father, Jeff Knox, who is also in the field this week, will play out of Augusta.
Jeff Knox is a former two-time Georgia Mid-Amateur champion — 2008 and 2009.
Other former Mid-Am winners in the field outside of Jeff Knox are John Engler Jr., David Noll Jr., David Denham, Taylor Smith and Jack Hall.
Noll Jr. also won the Georgia Amateur championship in 2003 and 2011. He was also the runner up to Lee Knox in 2012.
For the first two rounds, they will play in threesomes. On Friday, Lee Knox is paired up with Nick Cassini (Roswell) and Dalton Melnyk (Atlanta). The trio is set to tee off Friday on hole 1 at 8:15 a.m. local time and at 1:20 p.m. on Saturday.
Williams will play the first two days with Stephen Behr (Atlanta) and Noll Jr.(Dalton), as this group will tee off Friday at 8:35 a.m. and on Saturday at 1:40 p.m.
Brunswick golfer Jay Cason is paired up with William Middlebrooks (Dubin) and John Southerland (Savannah). They tee off on Friday at 9:20 a.m. on hole 10 and Saturday at 2:15 p.m.
The final local pairing will be Brunswick Country Club member Jason Webster with Lee Bowman (Atlanta) and Brad Hondros (Dunwoody) as the trio tees off at 1:35 p.m. on Friday and 8:40 a.m. on Saturday.
Isles golfers represent in Jackson
There are also seven Golden Isles golfers playing in Jackson, Mississippi, at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Isles players in the field are Jonathan Byrd, J.T. Poston, Keith Mitchell, Zach Johnson, Hudson Swafford, Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman.
Swafford is coming off his second PGA Tour victory after winning the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. A late birdie gave him a score of 18 under overall and a one-stroke win over Tyler McCumber in the final round.
It’s great to see Swafford back in the winner’s circle after a long drought since his first victory in 2017.
He and Johnson are paired up for the first two rounds this week.
Today they tee off at 10:11 a.m. and 2:06 p.m. on Friday.
Going off at the same time is Keith Mitchell, who is paired up with Nick Taylor and Russell Knox. However, they’ll start on hole one today while Johnson and company start on the 10th.
Byrd will be the first Isles golfer to tee it up today as he is set to play with Tom Hoge and Tom Lewis. This trio starts today at 8:16 a.m. on the 10th hole and 1:11 p.m. Friday.
Poston is playing with Richy Werenski and Kevin Tway. This group tees off at 8:38 a.m. today on the 10th hole and 1:33 p.m. on Friday.
The two golfers playing with Kizzire are Michael Kim and D.A. Points as the trio tees off at 1:55 p.m. today and 9 a.m. on Friday.
Finally, Harman is matched up with Scott Piercy and Kevin Stadler. Today this group goes off at 2:06 p.m. on the 10th and 9:11 a.m. Friday.
The Golden Isles golfers have an excellent shot at doing well this week. It’s a par 72 golf course, and expect the scores to go low, and I mean low.
Sebastian Muñoz won it last year at 18 under after defeating Sunjae Im in a playoff.
The winner will get a nifty rooster trophy and well who doesn’t want that in their trophy case? We could very well see something similar this week, and possibly someone getting their first PGA Tour victory.