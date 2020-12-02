Unselfishness is a hallmark of any great team. Brunswick High’s tandem of star running backs embody the selflessness head coach Sean Pender and his staff have cultivated over the past four years.
As sophomores a season ago, Chuckobe Hill and Khamori Simmons spoke about the camaraderie of the running back group named the “Wolfpack” as the former rushed for 1,058 yards as the Pirates’ feature back and the latter chipped in 601 rushing yards in spell duty.
But their words have been put to the test this season as the two standout runners have undergone a role reversal brought on by Hill’s early-season injury.
A helmet to the knee in the first half of the season opener against No. 6 Pierce County immediately put Hill’s season in jeopardy and changed the complexion of a Brunswick offense built to feed off a running attack that often featured both players in the backfield together.
Thrust into the leading role, Simmons has responded by rushing for 1,157 yards this season, proving the ground game was always in capable hands. Not that it was ever a doubt to the Wolfpack.
“Nah,” Simmons said when asked if he ever questioned whether he can be the lead back. “Not at all.”
Hill emphatically agreed.
Though he wasn’t concerned about the team with Simmons carrying the rock, it wasn’t until later in the following week that Hill could breathe a sigh of relief for his own sake.
“I’d never really got injured bad before — so when I went down, I kind of just thought my career was just over with,” Hill said. “I thought my leg was broke. Then I went to the doctor, we got some MRIs and stuff, and I found out I had the chance to come back and still play some games during the season.”
Hill would miss the rest of the Pirates’ non-region games, but there was a chance he could return by as soon as the City Championship against crosstown rival Glynn Academy.
With Simmons and the crew motivating him, Hill went to work on his rehab, leaving the on-field work to his partner.
Simmons got his feet wet with 75 yards and a touchdown in his first start as the lead back before officially breaking out in a 195-yard performance against No. 4 Benedictine and running for 184 yards and three scores as an encore a week later.
“My mind was just focused,” Simmons said. “Even though that’s my buddy, he was down, I didn’t want it to bring me down and then bring the whole team down. So I just stayed focus, had a clear goal, and try to let him recuperate himself to get back on the field.
“Like he said, he went to the doctor so I knew he was coming back. So I wasn’t worried any more — I had to just play the game.”
As Simmons carried the Pirates’ running game, with the occasional assist from Leon Charlton and Pat Leggett, Hill took on a new role on the sideline providing support and advice for his teammates.
“I can say I felt like a real coach,” Hill said. “I can see how the coaches feel; ups and downs. When they do something good, we’re turnt. They do something shaky, and we’re like ‘oooh.’”
Hill wound up missing just three games, making his return against Glynn Academy to help Brunswick snap a six-game losing streak in the annual rivalry game. However, Simmons’ emergence has allowed the Pirates to play the long game with Hill’s recovery and ease him back into the action down the stretch of the regular season.
Simmons has still taken on the bulk of the carries since Hill made his return, crossing the 100-yard mark rushing in four of the Pirates’ last seven games, but having both lining up in the backfield together has made everyone’s job easier.
Since Hill made his comeback, he and Simmons have combined for 1,076 yards and 13 touchdowns at 6.6 yards per carry.
“I just feels natural,” Simmons said. “Stuff happens, and he was coming back regardless, so it didn’t feel any different. I just had to step it up.”
The duo of thunder and lightning was at its best in its postseason opener last week against Alcovy as Hill and Simmons each rushed for 127 yards and combined for three scores.
While the identical stat lines were the perfect representation of Simmons and Hill’s impact on the program the past two years, who gets the glory has never mattered to either. The same can be said for most of Brunswick’s roster.
The Pirates’ slogan under Pender has been ‘All About the Family,’ and the staff preaches unity and togetherness. Examples of the players’ buy-in is present all over the field.
Brunswick averages nearly 200 yards both on the ground and through the air. The Pirates’ two leading pass catchers are separated by a single reception.
On defense, 13 different players have recorded at least one of Brunswick’s 21 sacks on the season, nine different players have made three or more total tackles for a loss, and 10 players have made 30 or more tackles. Amarion Whitfield rarely gets his name called anymore after developing into a shutdown corner a year after catching 18 passes for 208 yards.
“That’s the only way we’re going to be successful is like that,” Pender said. “Brunswick, throughout the years, has had a lot of talented individuals come through, but it doesn’t have a lot of championships.
“We need to hold ourselves to a different standard if we really want to go after championships, if we really want to have a season where we can be city champions, region champions, and eventually state champions, you have to have those type of team concepts, goals. How do you reach that ultimate goal? You’ve got to do it together.”
Of course, most coaches would agree with Pender. But establishing the culture is harder said than done.
But it’s just a bit easier when the team leaders are on the same page.
“I really think that’s what wins championships — unselfishness,” Hill said. “And a couple of other things, but I feel like unselfishness plays a big role in winning games, championships, everything. It’s a big part of luck.”