Starting the day with three tied at 12-under in Andrew Putnam, Cole Hammer, and Harry Higgs, a new group of leaders took the Seaside course by storm.
Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin staked their claims in a tie for first. Rodgers started the day at 8 under, while Martin started the day at 9 under and a few groups ahead of Rodgers.
Rodgers put together a strong back nine to put himself tied for the lead, shooting 31 on the back for a low of 64 on the day.
As for Martin, he found himself as the solo leader from holes 15-17 before bogeying No. 18 to drop himself into a tie with Rodgers.
"It was solid," Martin said of his overall round. "I don't know my stats, but it seemed like I hit a lot of fairways and a lot of greens. I don't remember chipping a ton, so it was kind of the wayyou want to play golf.
"Kind of boring, but I think Larry Penley at Clemson used to say, "Boring golf is good
golf, good golf is great golf." So, yeah, very similar. That's kind of how I played yesterday. Took advantage of opportunities and didn't make a ton of mistakes.
The day’s low came from Adam Svensson who shot an 8 under (62) to put himself one shot back, tied with Andrew Putnam and fan favorite Sahith Theegala.
"Everything," Svennson said of what worked well today. "I didn't hit it as good as yesterday, but I just kind of got in the fairway and my iron play was pretty good."
Cole Hammer, the 36-hole leader, dropped back off his first two days’ pace with a 2-over to (-10) put himself four shots back of the lead.
Sea Island’s Brian Harman found himself in contention as he shot 6 under (64) to find himself two shots back of the leaders.
“Yeah, found a few I left out there yesterday, Harman said of his 6 under round. “Been playing great so it was nice to shoot a pretty clean one. Excited to get after it tomorrow.”