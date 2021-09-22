Almost seven and a half seasons into the Rocky Hidalgo era at Glynn Academy, the evidence is nearly undeniable: the Terrors have never had a better head coach in program history.
In terms of winning percentage, at 64-28-1 all-time, Hidalgo’s .688 mark trails only Red Adams and Bobo Brown, both of which coached the Terrors in the 1930s. Hidalgo’s four region championships are the most of any Glynn coach, and he’s responsible for 14 of the 20 playoff wins in the program’s 101-year history.
There was little buildup required for Hidalgo. He took over a 6-5 program that fell in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs the previous season, and immediately guided the team to a 9-4 record and the Red Terrors’ first quarterfinal appearance since 1972.
As an encore, the Terrors advanced to the state championship game for the first time in 51 years, and only the third time ever.
Josh Veal has been a coach at Glynn Academy since 2004, including the past eight years under Hidalgo, joining his staff as a holdover from the Rob Ridings tenure. Veal believes Hidalgo’s instant and lasting success is a product of the wholesale changes he’s made to the program in the name of hard-nosed football.
“He changed the culture in the way that we practice, the way that go about doing our everyday fitness,” Veal said. “He expects a lot out of the kids and the coaches, and it shows up on Friday nights.”
Hidalgo’s principles has gone unchanged since he arrived at Glynn Academy: play strong defense, run the football, and be great on special teams.
While seemingly simple, it’s the attention to detail at every level of the program that has made the biggest difference under Hidalgo.
“The thing about Coach Rock is he’s going about not just developing varsity players, he’s developed the underclassmen as well, the freshmen,” Veal said. “He’s taken a more of an interest in the freshmen, the sophomore, getting them ready to step in when it’s their time to step in…
“There’s always a plan of who’s next, and making sure we’re developing those kids.”
The Terrors’ ‘next man up’ mentality has come with striking results throughout Hidalgo’s run at Glynn.
Running back John Moody is the seventh different player to lead the team in rushing in eight seasons, the Terrors have accommodated a bevy of talents at quarterback from Georgia outfielder Randon Jernigan, to Louisville quarterback T.J. Lewis, and onto current signal caller Tyler Devlin.
But the program’s culture change hasn’t been limited to the players. Hidalgo has worked to piece together a staff of bright football minds and empower them as coaches.
Assiatant coach Pete Irby joined Hidalgo’s staff at Glynn in 2016. Having coached at Ware County under Ed Dudley, who acted as Hidalgo’s mentor at Walton, where he served as Dudley’s offensive coordinator, Irby aligned well with Hidalgo, and the two families hit it off right away.
Now in his sixth season with the Terrors, Irby believes the continuity of the staff Hidalgo has assembled has been a crucial factor for the program.
“He hires and puts great guys around him,” Irby said. “Everyone of these guys on staff are knowledgable football coaches that have been different places in their careers, and have really been students of the game and been successful, whether they’ve been head coaches or coordinators at other places. We really do have a great staff here of great football coaches who are great men.
“Putting those kind of people around you, and with Rock leading the way, I think that’s what the success is about, and putting together a staff who stays together. There’s only one left standing from that first year, but guys that Rock has brought in, we’ve stayed here and stayed together.”
Irby spoke of the unwavering confidence Hidalgo has in the players, the coaches, and their abilities. Even if the the team doesn’t believe in the beginning, Hidalgo’s conviction eventually takes hold.
Hidalgo expects the best out of his players and coaches, and although they have to work to live up to those expectations, he’s the type of person whose ideals the team wants to live up to.
Of course, Hidalgo is more than a motivator. He’s turned Glynn Academy into a program known for a strong defense year after year with a willingness to go tit-for-tat with an opposing offense.
“From a defensive standpoint, he’s extremely knowledgable about the game itself on both sides of the football,” Veal said. “Just his philosophies defensively of matching personnel groupings, and getting the best guys in certain situations on the field has paid extreme dividends in the past…
“Whereas under the old regime, it was whoever was on the field plays. An example, if somebody goes heavy, if you don’t match it, the offense has the advantage. Now, we do a really good job of matching personnel groupings. That’s something he’s brought from a knowledge standpoint.”
It’s that kind of acumen that has turned Glynn into a persisting Terror. Herald Henderson won a Class 3A state championship as the head coach of Glynn Academy in 1964, and while the elusive title is all that’s missing from Hidalgo’s resume, his legacy may already be unmatched.
Most coaches are imbued with nuggets of wisdom absorbed from each stop throughout their career, and Irby is no different. But he found it difficult to narrow down what he’s learned in his time with Hidalgo.
“One thing?” Irby said with a chuckle. “That shouldn’t be a ‘stump me’ question, but there’s so many things I find myself, whether it’s echoing as a coach or seeing him as a dad even…
“With Rock, I certainly take pieces of things that I’ve learned with him and apply it to whether it’s how I deal with the kids, or how I deal with kids in my classroom, or how I deal with my own kids. There’s little things you take from all those guys, and Rock’s certainly put his stamp on me, and who I am, and what kind of coach I am, and what kind of man I am.”