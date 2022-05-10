The 41st annual Robert Sapp Baseball Camp is accepting applications for its summer sessions.
The camp has been combined for St. Simons and Brunswick campers ages 6-14 at Adam Wainwright Stadium on June 13-17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Legendary former Middle Georgia College and University of Georgia head baseball coach, and camp namesake, Robert Sapp will serve as the camp director once more, adding to his vast experience over the past four decades.
The camp will be staffed by high school coaches from around the state and filled out by present college players while featuring baseball fundamentals, game competitions, videos, motivational and instructional lectures and demonstrations, which serve to benefit all campers, no matter the skill level.
Numerous past and present high school and college players from Glynn County have worked on their skills as youth players while attending the camp, including St. Louis Cardinals pitcher, and former Glynn Academy standout, Adam Wainwright, as well as former Atlanta Braves outfielder Jeff Franceour.
Over Sapp’s coaching career, he compiled a 915-210 record and saw more than 100 former players sign professional contracts with 21 reaching the majors.
Fees for the camp are $145, and team rates are available — a $10 discount for five or more players from the same spring/summer league or travel team. Registration is available on the camp website robertsappbaseballcamp.com. More information, including a camp brochure and registration procedures are available on the website.
The camp can also be reached via telephone at 770-287-3309 of 706-207-8010. The email address is rsbbcamp@charter.net.