Defense wins championships — that’s the adage Brunswick High is ascribing to at least.
The Pirates were a stingy crew on the defensive side of the ball a year ago when it held opponents to shy of 25 points per game on the season, but there is certainly room for improvement after allowing 38 points or more on four occasions.
In that vein, Brunswick has made a concentrated effort to beef up that side of the ball ahead of the upcoming campaign, having top receiver Amarion Whitfield double as a defensive back the most prominent example.
The secondary is by far the biggest question mark on the Pirates defense as it’s the only position group the team will have to address losing three starters in Freddy Towns, Trevion Smith and Northern Illinois commit Devin Lafayette.
Despite the losses, Brunswick head football coach Sean Pender is optimistic about the secondary’s prospects due to some talented young players that will be stepping into larger roles.
“We lost some solid defensive backs, but I’m excited about the DBs we have coming,” Pender said. “We’re not going to miss a beat.”
Safety Davonte Gadson is coming off an All-Region honorable mention season in which he picked off two passes and recovered a pair of fumbles last season, and Pender mentioned Nicholas Gray, Keon Leggett, and Derek Smith as players with varying levels of experience who have looked good at corner. Dalton Tindall has also transferred back to Brunswick from Frederica Academy to give the Pirates some added depth in the defensive backfield.
But there was one rising sophomore that has stood out above the rest.
“Ivan Johnson is going to be a dude, and he’s a sophomore,” Pender said. “He’s a safety, he’s back there with (Gadson) and he’s going to be taking the role of Devin Lafayette.
“Of course Devin is a Division I player, but the only thing we’re really missing is experience, but he hits just as hard as Devin. He’ll strike you.”
If the Pirates’ secondary comes together, the defense could become a standout unit as the team’s strong front seven is almost entirely intact and set to experience internal growth among its returners.
Brunswick graduated its leading tackler in linebacker Ryne Buckley, but Pender is particularly excited about the the group overall.
“Our linebacking corps is, I will venture to say, as strong as they’ve been since I’ve been here if they stay healthy,” Pender said. “We’ve got AJ Wilson back, and he looks the part. We’ve got Cameron Crump back, and he looks the part. They’re doing really well.”
An All-Region honorable mention, Wilson notched 54 tackles and an interception as a junior after receiving some interest on the recruiting trail and an offer from Grambling State last summer. Crump recorded 29 stops and a sack in eight games.
Zane Rosenbaum had four tackles for a loss last season at middle linebacker, and now the Pirates will put his skills to use on the outside.
The defensive line will probably stand to see the most improvement of any unit on the defense simply due to the fact that so many young players saw playing time last year.
Kashawn Thomas played a big role at nose tackle for Brunswick in his freshman season, coming up with a pair of sacks and tackles for a loss, and fellow rising- sophomore defensive linemen Eli Smith and Jordan Jimmerson have caught the attention of the coaching staff.
Defensive end Kaleb Hampton received All-Region honorable mention as a junior after coming up with two sacks and three tackles for a loss, and David Newbauer recorded 20 tackles and a sack during his junior campaign.
“We are talented and deep on defense,” Pender said. “Our 1s and 2s on the varsity is tough.”
The way Brunswick’s schedule is set up should play in its favor as the Pirates will likely be afforded an opportunity to develop their young players further in the opening weeks of the season. Brunswick plays games against four teams from lower classifications in Windsor Forest, McIntosh County Academy, Beach and New Hampstead before beginning play in Region 2-6A with the City Championship game.