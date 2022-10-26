No. 9 Brunswick High (8-0, 4-0) will take what it hopes is its final road trip until December when it travels to Blanchard Stadium for a Region 2-6A matchup against Evans (3-5, 1-3) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Last week, the Pirates traveled to Guyton and handled South Effingham 42-3 in a game that featured a running clock for the entirety of the second half, but not every trek away from Glynn County Stadium has gone as smoothly.

