No. 9 Brunswick High (8-0, 4-0) will take what it hopes is its final road trip until December when it travels to Blanchard Stadium for a Region 2-6A matchup against Evans (3-5, 1-3) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Last week, the Pirates traveled to Guyton and handled South Effingham 42-3 in a game that featured a running clock for the entirety of the second half, but not every trek away from Glynn County Stadium has gone as smoothly.
A month ago, Brunswick had, all things considered, perhaps its worst performance of the season in a 56-39 victory in Grovetown, a contest that saw the Pirates’ lead whittled down to 16 points with more than a quarter remaining against a team now sitting at 4-5.
Of course, there were other circumstances — hurricane projections unexpectedly moving the game up to Wednesday. But Brunswick wants to ensure its relative road woes are far in the rearview mirror.
“It’s our third road trip, and we definitely want to make the best out of it,” said Pirates head coach Garrett Grady. “We want to get off the bus ready to play. I think our guys realize the trip to Grovetown, we’ve got to be different than that. We’ve got to be focused, locked in, and just respect the travel.
“You’ve got to do whatever it takes to prepare mentally and physically for this trip, get off the bus, and you can’t be sluggish. We’ve got to be ready to play.”
Brunswick’s Black Flag defense has been the a point of pride around the program the past two years, a span in which only Grovetown has topped the 30-point barrier.
The Pirates are holding opponents to 12.4 points per game this season, which ranks seventh in Class 6A, led by a ferocious defensive front featuring senior Wake Forest commit Ka’Shawn Thomas, who has recorded 45 tackles, four tackles for a loss, and a fumble recovery.
Junior outside linebacker Devin Smith is also having another standout campaign, tallying 61 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, six sacks, and three fumble recoveries, and sophomore inside linebacker J’Shawn Towns has had a breakout season, leading the team with 65 total tackles and picking off a pass.
Frustrated with its performance against Grovetown, the Black Flag will get an opportunity for a bit of redemption against a talented Evans offense.
Brunswick was burned by Grovetown dual-threat quarterback Amare Clark, who passed for 266 yards and four touchdowns in addition to 120 yards and another score on the ground in the matchup. Evans’ DeAngelo Walton offers a similar skill set with 1,133 passing yards, a team-leading 728 rushing yards, and 15 total touchdowns on the season.
“What they do offensively is very good,” Grady said. “They’ve got really good players; the quarterback is really good, the running back is really good, and they have a big offensive line.”
Running back Rayshaun King has also rushed for 459 yards and eight touchdowns on just 43 carries for an Evans offense that averages 181 yards on the ground behind one of the top prospects in the state.
Evans offensive lineman Mason Short is a 247Sports Composite 5-star recruit, and the 29th-ranked player in the nation in the class of 2025. The 6-foot-7, 280-pounder already has offers from 13 schools, including Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State and Tennessee.
“He looks like Jamal — he’s 6’7, he’s long, but he’s just young,” Grady said. “He plays with a lot of grit, and he’s nasty, so we’ve got to be prepared. We’ve got to tackle well on these guys.”
Of course, if Brunswick keeps rolling on offense like it has in recent weeks, it will be tough for any team to keep up.
Despite having just one real offensive possession in the second half last week with a rolling clock in place, the Pirates put up another 40-spot. Brunswick’s 38.1 points per game rank ninth in the classification on the season, but it belies the program’s current play.
The Pirates have hit their stride, averaging 49.2 points per contest over its past five games.
One of the keys to Brunswick’s offensive surge has been the balance the team has cultivated, averaging 222 rushing yards and 155 passing yards with an offensive line that provides a strong base for both.
The other has simply been getting the ball to one of the most dangerous weapons in the state: junior receiver Terry Mitchell.
With only 31 receptions on the season, Mitchell’s 721 receiving yards ranks sixth in Class 6A — his 23.26 yards per reception the most of any player with at least 500 receiving yards. His nine touchdown receptions are tied for the most of any player in the classification, and his 12 total touchdowns ranks seventh.
All while standing just 5-foot-8.
“Going back and looking, I think it was before Bolles, but just trying to find ways to get him the football,” Grady said. “Whether it was motioning him in the backfield and handing him the ball and trying to get on the edge, or quick screens, or whatever it is, just trying to get the ball in his hands. His yards after catch are phenomenal. He’s electric with the ball. I think I’ve said this before, but you couldn’t catch him in a phone booth. He’s lightning in a bottle. When he gets his hands on the ball, good things are going to happen.
“He’s just running really good routes, reading defenses, taking what they give him. I think that’s part of his progress that he’s made this year.”
A win against Evans would set Brunswick up for a region championship game at home next week against Effingham County, and the No. 1 seed would keep the Pirates from traveling for at least the first two rounds of the postseason.